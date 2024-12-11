ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help

The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the Burger King employee at work and David Spade (Cover image source: Instagram)
Screenshots showing the Burger King employee at work and David Spade (Cover image source: Instagram)

A Burger King employee's small gift was stepped up by actor David Spade in 2022. The fast food chain faced backlash for presenting a “less than modest" goodie bag to Kevin Ford for his 27 years of perfect attendance. He posted a video showing his reaction to the small gift which quickly went viral and caught the eye of the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Ford worked as a cook and cashier at a Burger King in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport. He served the popular fast food chain without missing a single day. While he never expected any rewards for his remarkable record, the management gave him a small gift of appreciation on his 27th work anniversary. 

@thekeep777 People Say You Can't Keep Workers Nowadays, He Even Worked Through the Early Covid Days, Never Missing A Day of Work, This Union-Guys Worked At Vegas' Airport for Over 27 Years, He Got Nothing on His 25th Anniversary Date, But Just Look How Grateful His Employer Was on His 27th Year... #Grateful #Loyalty #GoFundMe . . Thank You Everyone for All the Love and Support!!! 😊😊😭👍🏽💯 Your the Best!!! Kevin... https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-27-years?utm_source=customer-andr https://www.tmz.com/2022/06/23/viral-burger-king-employee-hope-more-goodie-bag/ #Thankful #LoyaltyPaysOff #HardWorkPaysOff #HMSShoutOut #TMZ #CNN #MSNBC #Reels #UnionStrong #Honor ♬ original sound - Kevin Ford K27Y(Kevin27Years)

 

The thank-you package included a single movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a few candy bars, and a backpack to hold everything. While one may expect more, Ford was happy with the gesture. He shared a video of himself showing off the items and expressing his gratitude.

The video quickly went viral and people were shocked to see the lack of appreciation Ford received. Viewers felt that Ford’s loyalty warranted more. 

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @caesarweasel
Screenshot of a comment demanding more for the employee (Image source: TikTok | @caesarweasel)

Ford gave away some of the items to his coworkers as a thankful gesture for their camaraderie and support. His unwavering positivity and humility resonated with people around the world. 

Ford's daughter, Seryna went on to set up a GoFundMe for the 54-year-old grandad, at the time, ABC reported. The campaign was set up to raise funds for his retirement.

On the campaign page, she wrote that while her dad looked young, he was nearing retirement age and he couldn't leave his job as it would "cost him his retirement."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Ford (@thekeep777)

 

While the fundraiser was launched with a modest goal of $200, Ford's story blew up the campaign. People donated thousands of dollars, hoping to give the diligent worker what he deserved.

Among the contributors was comedian and actor David Spade who donated $5,000 to the campaign. Ford, who is a big fan of Spade, didn’t realize it was the real David Spade until he read a direct message from the star on Instagram obtained by TMZ. “Keep up the good work. 27 years,” Spade wrote in his message. He even shared a lighthearted joke telling Ford that he might have to wait until the 30-year mark to finally take a day off.

Ford told TMZ that he was grateful to receive the donation and for the opportunity to joke around with the star whose contribution pushed the amount to $30,000 at the time. As of September 2024, the GoFundMe page showed that the campaign raised a whopping $465,879. 

In an interview with YouTuber Sierra Nicole, Ford expressed his gratitude to everyone who donated. 

 

"I think that it probably touched people because I think we as humans, period, just need love and gratitude, " he said.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

RELATED TOPICS BURGER KING
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
After O'Leary and Rodriguez made offers, Cuban also joined Greiner to make an offer.
15 hours ago
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
1 day ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
1 day ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
2 days ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
3 days ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
3 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
4 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
5 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
5 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
5 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
6 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
6 days ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
6 days ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
6 days ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
7 days ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
7 days ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
7 days ago