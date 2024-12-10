ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'

The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the man at the Home Depot store and the staff at the counter (Cover Image Source: leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok)
Screenshots showing the man at the Home Depot store and the staff at the counter (Cover Image Source: leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok)

A person from Canada is causing a stir online because they went shopping at Home Depot and decided not to pay the sales tax. This person, who uses the name @leaderofthefreeworld_ on TikTok, shared a video with the caption, “Playtime is over.” In the video, shot inside a Home Depot store, the man shows viewers his bill totaling $521.81. He says, “$521.18 — this was before tax for Hands Across Canada; look at that. I’m dropping money for Hands Across Canada.” The cashier asks, “Ready now?”

Image Source: leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok
Screenshots showing the man and the store staff (Image Source: leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok)

The man replies, “No, hold on,” and counts cash in front of the camera. After paying the total without the tax, he picks up the camera and points it at an employee. “Now, you can feel free to call your manager; do what you like,” he says. “There’s the money. I refuse to pay the tax. I’m part of the Hands Across Canada Axe the Tax.”

The Conservative Party of Canada is running the "Axe the Tax" campaign. They oppose the carbon tax because they feel that, at a time when living expenses are already high, it is driving up the cost of goods like gas, groceries, and heating. However, there is some misunderstanding over "Hands Across Canada," which appears to be a different campaign opposing the carbon tax.

The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number. However, the individual declines, claiming they have no loyalty to the king or queen. They kept saying they didn't need a receipt because they'd paid enough.

As they walk away, the employee tries to stop them, pushing a full cart towards the exit. The person corrects the employee, calling them "Ma'am," and then calls for management loudly. “Ma’am,” he says, before shouting, “Management! I need management! Immediately! I need management. Please move out of the way, ma’am. Look, she’s jumping in the way. Leave it! I put the ****** money there! She can’t do anything. It’s not your job; you don’t have the authority to do that, ma’am.”

They get frustrated, feeling like the employee is overstepping their authority. Leaving the store, the person looks back at the camera, visibly shaken, and says, "And that's how you do it."

Many people showed their support for the man in the comments section.

One viewer wrote, “This is legendary, I love this guy!” Another said, “That’s what we all should be doing.”

Image Source: @leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok
Screenshot showing a user appreciating the man (Image Source: @leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok)

Some commented, “Everyone should do this!!” and “Hate to be the worker, but I agree.” The original poster replied, saying he “really tried to be nice to her” but “could tell she is Karen.” One commenter found the best part to be when the person yelled, ‘I NEED MANAGEMENT!’ Hahaha.”

Image Source: @leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok
Screenshot of a user laughing at the incident in comments (Image Source: @leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok)

However, not everyone watching the video was impressed with this shopping method. “Hands Across Canada??!” questioned one viewer. “Is this how you treat people just trying to work and pay their bills? Absolutely disgusting behavior, worse than a child.” Erin, a small business owner mentioned how badly it can affect a small business owner. 

Image Source: @leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok
Screenshot of a user sharing views on the video (Image Source: @leaderofthefreeworld_ | TikTok)

View the entire video here :

@leaderofthefreeworld_ #tiktok #trending #money #tiktokcanada #canadiantiktok #leaderofthefreeworld ♬ original sound - 🤝🇨🇦HandsAcrossCanada🇨🇦🤝

 

Follow leaderofthefreeworld_ here on TikTok for more such content about Hands Across Canada.

This article originally appeared 7 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
1 hour ago
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
11 hours ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
12 hours ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
1 day ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
2 days ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
2 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
3 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
4 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
4 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
4 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
5 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
5 days ago
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
5 days ago
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
ECONOMY & WORK
CEO finds out his employee is homeless. He surprised her with a reward so big, she almost collapsed.
The employer was overwhelmed after learning about the struggles of his employees.
5 days ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
6 days ago
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jersey mom joked she'd quit her job if she won the lottery — soon enough, she became $1 million richer
The transit worker and her husband still haven't decided what they intend to do with the winnings.
6 days ago
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
ECONOMY & WORK
Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints
Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.
6 days ago
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
Meghan Markle was a 'briefcase girl' on Deal Or No Deal — but it's her pay that's even more surprising
Markle had even shared that she wasn't fond of her stint as the "Briefcase Girl" on the show.
7 days ago
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all
The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.
Dec 1, 2024