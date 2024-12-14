ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number

The two came up with a brilliant invention for anyone who finds it difficult to relieve themselves in the wilderness.
PUBLISHED 22 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing judge and founder Bob on the sets of Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing judge and founder Bob on the sets of Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

When someone thinks of a startup founder, they imagine young professionals who decided to leave the nine-to-five grind to turn their vision into a reality. However, the rise of shows such as "Shark Tank" reached people in their living rooms to encourage entrepreneurs across age groups. It became evident when an 82-year-old blew everybody's mind when after stepping in to pitch his company on "Shark Tank." Bob Legg, the co-founder of hunting equipment manufacturer Air Boss Outdoors joined his business partner Keith Lindsey to talk about their product called the Krapp Strapp. The product is a weatherproof strap designed to help hunters, campers, as well as outdoorsmen men relieve themselves more comfortably and the product is made 100% in the U.S., as per CNBC Make It.

The co-founders of Image Source: YouTube | ABC
The co-founders of Krapp Strapp (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

They created the bathroom equipment for anyone who finds it difficult to relieve themselves when they are climbing or hunting in the wilderness. "You just simply attach it around your waist, attach it to a strong structure like a tree ... and you simply lean back, squat down, and relieve yourself," Lindsey explained. “It will hold 400 pounds. It’s got two pockets — one on each side — [for] toilet paper,” added Legg, who was 81 at the time the episode was recorded. 

Image Source: YouTube | ABC
Screenshot showing the founders with their investors (Image Source: YouTube | ABC)

The two entrepreneurs asked for $65,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in their Jacksonville, Texas-based product, adding that they are planning to use the money for advertising the product. "You [all] know the people that have been successful at marketing, e-commerce, social media, advertising ... We have tried some of that and failed," said Lindsey."I want a partnership. I want to have some fun," Legg added.

All of the sharks were impressed with the innovative product and with the sales too. The two had managed to sell 4,000 units for four months with zero advertising dollars spent. Currently, the product sells for $49.95 each which was roughly equal to $200,000 in revenue during that time, Cuban estimated. Much of that interest came from a Facebook post written by Lindsey, which garnered more than a million views in just a few days. 

 

While two of the sharks, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary opted out, they did add that the product had potential. Cuban then gave the two similar feedback. Lori Greiner, who invested in the Squatty Potty on the show in 2014, and Daymond John, who said he was "the only outdoors person here," offered a total of $65,000 for 35% of the Krapp Strap.

 

The founders then countered them by asking for  $65,000 for 25%, to which Greiner said that they were willing to offer it for 33.3%. This made the co-founders happy and they accepted the offer. "Bob, you’re a star, buddy," Cuban exclaimed. "Now, you two [Greiner and John] can say you help people do the deuce outdoors,” Legg said, on his way out. "We’ll all make some money." The developments showed how simple solutions for relatable problems have a market as well as takers on "Shark Tank."

