Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history

Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.

From reality TV to movies and game shows, rapper and producer Snoop Dogg has done it all with generations growing up on his music. It's been more than a decade since Snoop Dogg appeared on the show during Celebrity Week in an episode of "The Price is Right" that was aired back in 2012. In August 2024, the CBS game show revisited the rapper's appearance with a montage shared on their Instagram handle titled, "That time Snoop Dogg helped everyone win on Price is Right." The video which was uploaded on the social media platform got more than 1.4 million likes and was captioned "Music legend [green tick emoji]. Sports correspondent legend [green tick emoji]. Price is right legend [green tick emoji]. Is there anything he *can't* do?" The clip was a compilation of Snoop Dogg giving contestants friendly advice as they tried their luck at games such as Plinko, Push Over and Range Game, and One Wrong Price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for, alongside regular contestants. Naturally, the celebs aren't taking home their winnings but instead raising money for a charity of their choosing. Snoop Dogg was able to raise money and awareness for his sports charity for inner-city youth. The charity was created back in 2005 and is dedicated to giving children the opportunity to play sports that they might otherwise miss out on.

1962 Lincoln on the Price is Right ft. Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/nDm4aGVMfA — PoBox Photo (@postboxpictures) December 14, 2023

In the episode, Snoop Dogg begins his appearance by helping a nervous contestant guess the prices of everyday grocery store items. With his help along with some advice from enthusiastic audience members, the contestant was able to succeed in the game's early rounds. By the end of the show, the celebrity was able to raise over $72,000 for his charity, fulfilling a childhood dream in the process. Snoop Dogg was thrilled to bring home so much money for his charity and took the opportunity of his win to talk about the organization's success. "We wanted to put something in the community that would be positive they could do that could be here 20 years from now," Snoop Dogg said. "A football league is very productive, and it's positive, and it keeps a lot of kids out of trouble, and it shows them how to organize and work together," he added.

The West Coast-based rapper, singer, and songwriter has a net worth of $160 million. Apart from music, Snoop Dogg has been involved in business ventures including cannabis-related products, esports, and various endorsements. Snoop Dogg also has an investment company Casa Verde Capital to manage his investments in the cannabis industry. Back in 2015, the company was included in a group of investors that raised a total of $10 million for Eaze, an on-demand, app-based marijuana delivery service.

Snoop Dogg also has an extensive real estate portfolio. He is the owner of a four-bedroom, 3,808-square-foot house in Diamond Bar, California which he bought back in 1998 for $720,000. He also paid $458,000 for a 1-acre property with a six-bedroom mansion in Douglasville, Georgia, and has a handful of other properties in California.