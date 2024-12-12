ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history

Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Snoop Dogg on the sets of 'The Price is Right' (Cover image source: Facebook | @CBS Price Is Right)
Snoop Dogg on the sets of 'The Price is Right' (Cover image source: Facebook | @CBS Price Is Right)

From reality TV to movies and game shows, rapper and producer Snoop Dogg has done it all with generations growing up on his music. It's been more than a decade since Snoop Dogg appeared on the show during Celebrity Week in an episode of "The Price is Right" that was aired back in 2012. In August 2024, the CBS game show revisited the rapper's appearance with a montage shared on their Instagram handle titled, "That time Snoop Dogg helped everyone win on Price is Right." The video which was uploaded on the social media platform got more than 1.4 million likes and was captioned "Music legend [green tick emoji]. Sports correspondent legend [green tick emoji]. Price is right legend [green tick emoji]. Is there anything he *can't* do?" The clip was a compilation of Snoop Dogg giving contestants friendly advice as they tried their luck at games such as Plinko, Push Over and Range Game, and One Wrong Price. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for, alongside regular contestants. Naturally, the celebs aren't taking home their winnings but instead raising money for a charity of their choosing. Snoop Dogg was able to raise money and awareness for his sports charity for inner-city youth. The charity was created back in 2005 and is dedicated to giving children the opportunity to play sports that they might otherwise miss out on.

 

In the episode, Snoop Dogg begins his appearance by helping a nervous contestant guess the prices of everyday grocery store items. With his help along with some advice from enthusiastic audience members, the contestant was able to succeed in the game's early rounds. By the end of the show, the celebrity was able to raise over $72,000 for his charity, fulfilling a childhood dream in the process. Snoop Dogg was thrilled to bring home so much money for his charity and took the opportunity of his win to talk about the organization's success. "We wanted to put something in the community that would be positive they could do that could be here 20 years from now," Snoop Dogg said. "A football league is very productive, and it's positive, and it keeps a lot of kids out of trouble, and it shows them how to organize and work together," he added. 

The West Coast-based rapper, singer, and songwriter has a net worth of $160 million. Apart from music, Snoop Dogg has been involved in business ventures including cannabis-related products, esports, and various endorsements. Snoop Dogg also has an investment company Casa Verde Capital to manage his investments in the cannabis industry. Back in 2015, the company was included in a group of investors that raised a total of $10 million for Eaze, an on-demand, app-based marijuana delivery service. 

 

Snoop Dogg also has an extensive real estate portfolio. He is the owner of a four-bedroom, 3,808-square-foot house in Diamond Bar, California which he bought back in 1998 for $720,000. He also paid $458,000 for a 1-acre property with a six-bedroom mansion in Douglasville, Georgia, and has a handful of other properties in California.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.
4 hours ago
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
She saw that the woman taking instructions from someone on the phone and noticed something was wrong.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
The moment became unforgettable for audiences, and the presenter was appreciated for his recovery.
1 day ago
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
ECONOMY & WORK
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
Even without the raise, Oliver remains one of the top-paid faces on American television.
1 day ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
After O'Leary and Rodriguez made offers, Cuban also joined Greiner to make an offer.
2 days ago
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
3 days ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
3 days ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
4 days ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
4 days ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
5 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
5 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant makes history with $262,000 prize money — but there was a catch involved
The man from New Jersey bagged the reward when he was in the studio just as a member of the audience.
7 days ago
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant almost had her $6,750 'vanish' mid-game in bizarre TV moment
Viewers were left scrambling for an explanation until the glitch was fixed during a re-run later that year.
7 days ago
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
ECONOMY & WORK
Tiny home priced at $2 million may seem ridiculous. Where they placed the toilet made it even worse.
The person who originally listed the property later explained the logic behind the design.
7 days ago
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys her ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000 — soon realizes she made a big mistake
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
7 days ago
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon worker exposes hidden danger of putting your packages on bed and countertops: "This is how..."
A study highlighted the alarming number of bacteria found on a large package from Amazon.
Dec 4, 2024
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
COSTCO
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states
So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
Dec 4, 2024