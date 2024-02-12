This Server Made a Video Explaining Why Customers Should Tip At Restaurants

A TikTok creator named Syd (@hungryandpoor) and a server created a sketch where she made a case in favor of tipping. The server enacted an experience where the customers refused to tip her and explained why customers needed to pay the tips. In the comments of the video, which has over 700K views, her reaction was mostly cheered by fellow servers while some people voiced their dissent as well.

In the video, Syd played out a scenario, playing the part of both the customer and herself. She starts by introducing herself as the server and then takes the part of the customer who says, “We wanna let you know up front we don’t tip. We’re not tipping. So you can just give us whatever service you need,” after ordering for water.

However, instead of accommodating them, Syd had a surprising reaction instead. Syd very politely but firmly explained to the customers that “the tip is the service charge” they pay for the quality service they get. And if they don’t want to tip, they can leave the table and place a to-go order instead.

To this, Syd claimed that her customers said, “So because I don’t believe that I should have to pay your salary I can’t even eat here?”.

Syd clapped back at the customer by saying that if they don’t want to pay the service charge, that is fine but they can’t deliver free services. So, they should empty the table for the people who are waiting outside to get the wonderful service the restaurant offers.

This exchange sheds light on the controversial and sensitive issue of tipping in the U.S. While customers across the states are refusing to tip for basic services amid high inflation, most servers rely on their tips to earn a respectable income. Thus, both customers and the tipped staff are in a difficult position.

The comment section was flooded with “tips”. While many sided with Syd commending her response, several others begged to differ.

“This is a brilliant response- tip is the service charge!’, one viewer wrote.

Another viewer pointed out that the issue here is most people don’t know that the servers are being paid less than minimum wage. She pointed out that their tips are supposed to make up for the reduction in wages.

However, a fellow server disagreed with Syd’s attitude. She said she would never treat a customer like that but she would probably provide them the most basic service for not tipping.

Meanwhile, a user rightly pointed out the main issue in the situation. He said that the real problem here is the restaurant owners who are profiting from this. He explained that servers have been brainwashed into thinking that tips are their pay.

In the past couple of years, Americans have grown divided and confused over when and how much to leave for tips. During the pandemic, customers tipped even for services that didn’t used to get tips before, as a sign of gratitude.

However, ever since, the tips have increased and even KIOSKs and self-checkout machines are asking for tips causing ‘stipulation’.

Last year, a study from the Pew Research Center found that a majority of Americans want to tip 15% or less for an average meal at a sit-down restaurant and only a quarter of people say they'd tip 20% or more for great service.

Recently in New York, lawmakers have taken the initiative to remove the tip credit system and force restaurants to pay the tipped workers standard minimum wage without any deductions.

