Grocery-Delivery 'Grandpa' Goes Viral After $100 Tip Video; Viewers Raise Thousands for His Retirement

The elderly grocery delivery man's childlike reaction to getting a $100 tip won millions of hearts.

TikTok has brought forth another heartwarming tale, this time featuring Ronald Grim, an elderly grocery delivery man. On January 11, TikTok user Sabrina Forbes shared a video of a grandpa delivering groceries. In the video, she tipped him $100 for his extremely polite behavior and hard work. His childlike reaction to the tip won the hearts of millions of people who have now helped raise thousands of dollars for his retirement on GoFundMe.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya

In the original video shared by Forbes, she shows the man delivering her groceries at the doorstep. In the overlay text, she wrote that she had ordered $500 worth of groceries and the man was happy even with a $3 tip. Forbes tells the delivery man that she is about to make his day even better. She then asks him to give her the $3 back, which he happily does while thanking her. She then hands him a $100 tip. Grandpa appears to be visibly shocked and in a child-like innocent reaction, he goes, “Can I take a picture of this?” He then asks if he can post it as it is the biggest tip of his life.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sabrinaforbes0

While going to pick up the rest of the items from the trunk, he says “Oh my heart can’t take this.” This particular line of the man went viral and won the hearts of millions.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @sabrinaforbes0

Thousands in the comment section calling him the “TikTok Grandpa.” Meanwhile, hundreds of users suggested that a fundraiser campaign should be launched for the old man.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @erikareneelopez

After several users demanded a fundraiser in Forbes’ video, a page named “Oh, My Heart’ – Retirement Fund” was set up by Chad Hutzell, who is Grim’s grandson. “I'm setting this up for my grandfather because of all of the positive comments and requests from everyone on TikTok,” Hutzell wrote in the page’s description. The description also shared the story of Grim and gave details about his life. Hutzell wrote that his grandfather worked on the railroad for his entire life before retiring due to health concerns. He later underwent an open heart surgery which went well but put him on a long road to recovery.

Hutzell said that his grandfather continued to work as he loves meeting people and he feels getting out and staying active will keep him young at heart. He also thanked Forbes for sharing the video which made Grim viral.

In a follow-up video, Forbes brought Grim back to share an update. In the video, Ron shared with the viewers that he had been working since the age of 13. She also explained to Grim that he has now become the TikTok Grandpa and is massively popular across the platform. She also shares that the fundraiser had amassed over $13,000 in a matter of nine hours and she is positive that they will reach the goal of $25,000. “This is crazy,” Grim says in the video.

Since the update, over 1,600 have donated to the Grim’s fundraiser, amassing a total of $24,213. Looking at the massive support, the goal has been further pushed to $50,000 on the page.