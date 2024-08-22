Woman wakes up alone on train station bench, finds money and an emotional letter in her hand

The student from the UK was further astonished by the contents of the note.

Passing out in a train and waking up at an unknown station is a scene straight out of a film. However, this was a reality for Ellie Farnfield, a student from the UK, who fell unconscious while traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria. While the circumstances were surreal enough, Farnfield was further astonished by a strange note she found in her hand.

The part-time acupuncture student, who was studying at York, was traveling to teach a fitness class in 2015. While on the train, Farnfield suffered an unprovoked seizure, which took her by surprise and she fell unconscious on the floor.

She woke up at an unknown station and found coffee, a £10 note and a handwritten letter from a man named Tom. In the note, Tom wrote that he came across Farnfield lying on the floor, having a fit. So he took her off the train and informed the station staff. The man further wrote that he couldn't stay so he was leaving some money for her to get a cab.

"I’m also sorry I can’t stay with you now, but here is a coffee to perk you up later and £10 to make sure you get a taxi home. Sorry I don’t have any more money, so I hope you don’t live far away." he wrote. He further mentioned that he had contacted some people from her phone book and medical help is also on its way. "Wishing you all the best and a quick recovery. Love Tom," the mystery man signed off.

The 27-year-old, acupuncture student at the time, told Mail Online that initially she thought someone had stolen her bag. "I was very confused. Then I saw the note and the money and felt quite emotional - it was such a thoughtful thing to do," she said.

Farnfield took to Facebook to share a photo of the note and started the #findtraintom campaign to track down the kind stranger. “Faith restored in humanity in London last night," she wrote in the caption of the post. The post grabbed widespread attention and was shared over a thousand times.

"I just want to thank Tom for his help. I'd tell him, 'You're a star and I really, really appreciate it'," Farnfield shared. "If I meet him, drinks are on me," she added.

Farnfield also shared that she had several fits in the past, and she must have been in a vulnerable situation on the train. She added that her family and friends were fully onboard and ready to help out with the #findtraintom campaign.

"What this mystery man Tom did just goes to show how thoughtful and kind-hearted many of our passengers are," a spokesman for the train operator told Daily Mail. The official expressed that thanks to the good Samaritan, Farnfield woke up in good hands, safe and sound.