ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears

The guest judge and Spanx founder Sara Blakely offered Lundeen the exact deal that she asked for.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the founder and Kevin O'Leary in an emotional moment (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the founder and Kevin O'Leary in an emotional moment (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The investors on ABC's Shark Tank are known for asking a lot of tough questions before they invest in a founder's vision. However, one founder's story was so impactful that it even moved Kevin O'Leary, who is known for his harsh criticism and ruthless scrutiny. Entrepreneur Whitney Lundeen from Palo Alto, California came seeking $350,000 for a 25% stake in her clothing company, Sonnet James. During her pitch, Lundeen explained that as the mom of two young boys, she had difficulty finding fashionable dresses that were comfortable and easy to wash. This is when she decided to make yoga pants that were not just comfortable and easy to clean, but also extremely fashionable.

Whitney Lundeen
Whitney Lundeen pitching in Shark Tank | (Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

After being asked to explain her $1.4 million valuation, Lundeen talked about her sales and explained that she has been running the business for five long years. She was selling her dresses directly to consumers online and in her first year, she made $84,000 before raking in $1.2 million from sales in the following year. Lundeen then added how she now needs help with her net profit which is around 8% to 10%.

Whitney Lundeen pitching in Shark Tank | (Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Whitney Lundeen pitching in Shark Tank | (Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

In her pitch, she also talked about her journey to reach where she is today. "I was going through a difficult time in my life, and so I had this idea of making a dress that my mom could have worn that could have reminded her to play with me when I was little," she said. "And I said, ‘Alright, this year, I’m going to take the idea, and I’m going to teach myself how to sew, and I’m going to pattern draft.’ And every night, I would pretty much sit on the kitchen floor crying, trying to teach myself how to do two things I didn’t know how to do," she added. Her website was picked up by a blogger, which helped Lundeen receive more than 150 orders in 48 hours. She freaked out and called her brother and told him she was going to simply shut down the site and refund the orders as she was unable to meet that kind of demand. "He said, 'Do not shut it down, this is what start-ups dream of,'" Lundeen added. The following day, the mom got back to work.

Whitney Lundeen broke down while talking about her childhood | (Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Whitney Lundeen broke down while talking about her childhood | (Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Greiner asked the woman to talk more about wanting to create a dress that would remind her mother to play with her. This is when Lundeen choked up and explained that she had a difficult childhood. "My parents did the best they could with what they had," she says. "I found when I became a mom, I couldn’t engage with my kids as much as I wanted to. And I wanted something that could help me be the mother that I had always wanted to be and something that could remind me every day when I put it on what my priorities were."

 

She went on to say how nobody's childhood is perfect and everyone comes from some dysfunction adding that it is now the motto of her life to support mothers to do their best. O'Leary proceeded to wipe tears from his eyes adding that it was a very touching story. Guest judge and Spanx founder Sara Blakely then went on to offer $350,000 for 25 percent, which was exactly what she had asked for and the entrepreneur quickly accepted.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing
In the video, one can see clips of archived Walmart footage from the time when the retail giant had an abundance of checkout counters.
35 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $350,000 deal to a single mom — her emotional pitch even left Kevin O'Leary in tears
The guest judge and Spanx founder Sara Blakely offered Lundeen the exact deal that she asked for.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 82-year-old founder who proved age is just a number
The two came up with a brilliant invention for anyone who finds it difficult to relieve themselves in the wilderness.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Sentra — but the dealership had one major surprise for her
Samara Leilani who won a brand new Nissan showed that things aren't as they appear on the show.
1 day ago
Students loved hearing this middle school janitor sing. Now, his voice just made him $1 million richer.
ECONOMY & WORK
Students loved hearing this middle school janitor sing. Now, his voice just made him $1 million richer.
Students supported him to get on a flight to Los Angeles for an audition that changed his life.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper's sneaky trick to skip the long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Walmart shopper's sneaky trick to skip the long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
2 days ago
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg showing up on 'Price is Right' might just be the greatest crossover in show history
Celebrity Week on "The Price is Right" allows celebrities to play games that the show is known for.
3 days ago
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman tries to buy gift cards worth $200 — but an alert cashier sensed what was happening and saved her
She saw that the woman taking instructions from someone on the phone and noticed something was wrong.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer falls off a treadmill — but the recovery is so smooth it’s almost suspicious
The moment became unforgettable for audiences, and the presenter was appreciated for his recovery.
4 days ago
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
ECONOMY & WORK
What TV host John Oliver earns per episode is staggering — but he's still upset HBO denied him a raise
Even without the raise, Oliver remains one of the top-paid faces on American television.
4 days ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help.
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founders who had a simple solution to keep beer cold
After O'Leary and Rodriguez made offers, Cuban also joined Greiner to make an offer.
5 days ago
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and just walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns why you should never wear new clothes before washing: "It smells like..."
She also called out Walmart after describing how she was feeling about wearing unwashed clothes.
6 days ago
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was on 'Price Is Right' in the '80s much before she became a TV icon — and it didn't end well
Like any struggling young actor in the 80s, White was looking for any opportunity to appear on TV.
6 days ago
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kansas man forgets his $1 million lottery ticket at a gas station — what the staff did was just unreal
The man bought three tickets but left the last one at the counter and the man on the counter just checked it out of curiosity.
7 days ago
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has a bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
7 days ago
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals chilling details on how often women get followed in store: "Y'all need..."
The woman finally asked for help from a worker at Walmart and found out more alarming details.
Dec 7, 2024
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
Dec 7, 2024
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
Dec 6, 2024