Resurfaced video shows what Walmart looked like in 2005 — it has everyone saying the same thing

In the video, one can see clips of archived Walmart footage from the time when the retail giant had an abundance of checkout counters.

The cost of living has gone up across the globe and consumers in America are still paying more for food, as compared to the pre-pandemic era, despite inflation cooling down. Naturally, the current economy has left consumers feeling nostalgic over a cart of groceries from 2005. A video of a Walmart from almost 2 decades ago has gone viral on TikTok and people can't help but feel nostalgic about it. The video that was uploaded by Echoes of Nostalgia got more than 6.8 million views.

Screenshots from the nostalgic video about Walmart | (Image Source: TikTok | @echoesofnostalgia)

In the video, one can see clips of archived Walmart footage from the time when the retail giant had an abundance of checkout counters, a feature that many miss today. "Shopping at Walmart in 2005. All of those checkouts open," the text overlay read, as the video showed customers traversing through the store, filling their shopping carts, and looking through the clothing items. In one of the clips, the date on the checkout counter could be seen as 11/25/05.

Screenshots showing a Walmart in 2005 | (Image Source: TikTok | @echoesofnostalgia)

Needless to say, the video took people down memory lane and had everyone saying the same thing about how life was simpler back then. "I remember when the greeters at the door used to give the yellow stickers out to kids! That was my favorite part of going with my mom," @deholmys.solayne wrote. Another user pointed out how the clips were random B-rolls of people shopping, but now suddenly highlighted the fleeting nature of time. "No, because this has to be a social experiment. Who was there filming this, like they knew it would all change so abruptly," @ramsey commented. Another netizen @fw.via simply pointed out the price of a specific item, "the cooking oil that says 23.96 is now 48.97 for the same oil and brand TODAY in the Walmart I work at."

Screenshot of a comment pointing out a detail (Image Source: TikTok | @Weesefdz)

Screenshot of a comment recalling how things were (Image Source: TikTok | @backpockets)

Others talked about how people used to walk out with fuller carts as compared to now. "That lady’s cart was full of food. Nowadays you don’t see carts like that because things are so damn expensive," @muvakay remarked. "I remember this experience as a little boy, I always went with my mom, one time I got lost in the store and an employee helped me find my mom. forgot about that till I saw this footage thank you," @taylorgonzales added.

While most people were taken aback upon realizing how much the world has changed with time, some people saw this coming all along. Almost thirty years ago an insurance magazine advert from 1996 predicted a few things that stand true today. In a magazine released in 1996, the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF) posted an advert that warned people against spending too much and asked them to save for a rainy day. "They say in thirty years a burger & fries could cost $16, a vacation for $12,500, and a basic car for $65,000," it read. "No problem. You'll eat in. You won't drive. And you won't go anywhere," the advert concluded. Needless to say, after 30 years the photo went viral on the internet.

You can follow (@echoesofnostalgia) for more nostalgic videos on TikTok