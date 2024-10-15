A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on

The impact of inflation has made the ad more relevant than ever before for a lot of people.

Since Americans have been struggling with an inflation-ridden economy for years, an ad from 1996 has gone viral on the internet. Printed in a magazine almost three decades back, the ad read, "They say in thirty years a burger & fries could cost $16, a vacation for $12,500, and a basic car for $65,000," before adding, "No problem. You'll eat in. You won't drive. And you won't go anywhere."

What clearly appears to be an accurate prediction, was made by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF) in the ad that was meant to warn people about inflation. "Granted, sitting around the house may not be your idea of the perfect retirement. But what's your choice when inflation is slowly but surely eroding the value of your nest egg?" it continued.

A picture of the ad is now going viral for being extremely close to the reality that Americans face in today's time. User u/AntcuFaalb posted the same photo on Reddit and people were quick to comment on the ad. "Kind of true, as in, I stay home, play video games, read books, and don't eat out much. Covid era was all like "social distancing? You had me at 'social distancing.'" Avoiding people? You don't have to tell me twice!" u/Meowweredoomed commented. Another comment by u/Furious_Georg_ read, "It's almost as if they planned it... They mapped out their greed years in advance."

How Accurate is the Ad?

The 1996 ad predicted a burger and fries would cost $16 in 2026, and while the cost of a burger and fries combo varies from location to location, the prediction is pretty bang on. According to USA Today, Five Guys recently hiked their prices, and now a bacon cheeseburger costs $12.99, while the same meal in New York will cost around $13.09. These prices are steeper in Los Angeles where it will cost you around $14.39 for a burger and fries. In March 2024 someone posted a receipt from Five Guys showing that a bacon cheeseburger, a regular soda, and a small order of fries cost $24.10, which blew many people's minds.

Prices for new cars also vary however, the cost of an average car is above $48,000 and there aren't many options below that. Meanwhile, many SUVs and trucks are often priced above $65,000. For example, the 2024 Sequoia has an MSRP of $73,000 which is $8,000 more than the estimate featured in the ad. According to Bankrate, the average cost of a one-week-long vacation in the U.S. is around $1,984 and the amount varies depending on the number of people going on the trip. According to these reports, Americans are currently spending a lot of their disposable income on food compared to what they were spending in the last decade. With simple meals costing so much and cars becoming unaffordable for many, the ad has become more relevant than ever before.