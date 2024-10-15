ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on

The impact of inflation has made the ad more relevant than ever before for a lot of people.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images)
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images)

Since Americans have been struggling with an inflation-ridden economy for years, an ad from 1996 has gone viral on the internet. Printed in a magazine almost three decades back, the ad read, "They say in thirty years a burger & fries could cost $16, a vacation for $12,500, and a basic car for $65,000," before adding, "No problem. You'll eat in. You won't drive. And you won't go anywhere."

Image Source: Reddit | u/AntcuFaalb
Image Source: Reddit | u/AntcuFaalb

What clearly appears to be an accurate prediction, was made by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF) in the ad that was meant to warn people about inflation. "Granted, sitting around the house may not be your idea of the perfect retirement. But what's your choice when inflation is slowly but surely eroding the value of your nest egg?" it continued.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jonathan Kitchen
Image Source: Getty Images | Jonathan Kitchen

A picture of the ad is now going viral for being extremely close to the reality that Americans face in today's time. User u/AntcuFaalb posted the same photo on Reddit and people were quick to comment on the ad. "Kind of true, as in, I stay home, play video games, read books, and don't eat out much. Covid era was all like "social distancing? You had me at 'social distancing.'" Avoiding people? You don't have to tell me twice!" u/Meowweredoomed commented. Another comment by u/Furious_Georg_ read, "It's almost as if they planned it... They mapped out their greed years in advance."

How Accurate is the Ad?

The 1996 ad predicted a burger and fries would cost $16 in 2026, and while the cost of a burger and fries combo varies from location to location, the prediction is pretty bang on. According to USA Today, Five Guys recently hiked their prices, and now a bacon cheeseburger costs $12.99, while the same meal in New York will cost around $13.09. These prices are steeper in Los Angeles where it will cost you around $14.39 for a burger and fries. In March 2024 someone posted a receipt from Five Guys showing that a bacon cheeseburger, a regular soda, and a small order of fries cost $24.10, which blew many people's minds. 

 

Prices for new cars also vary however, the cost of an average car is above $48,000 and there aren't many options below that. Meanwhile, many SUVs and trucks are often priced above $65,000. For example, the 2024 Sequoia has an MSRP of $73,000 which is $8,000 more than the estimate featured in the ad. According to Bankrate, the average cost of a one-week-long vacation in the U.S. is around $1,984 and the amount varies depending on the number of people going on the trip. According to these reports, Americans are currently spending a lot of their disposable income on food compared to what they were spending in the last decade. With simple meals costing so much and cars becoming unaffordable for many, the ad has become more relevant than ever before.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on
ECONOMY & WORK
A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on
The impact of inflation has made the ad more relevant than ever before for a lot of people.
1 hour ago
Couple on vacation ends up with $143,000 T-Mobile bill. They realized what went wrong after coming home
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple on vacation ends up with $143,000 T-Mobile bill. They realized what went wrong after coming home
Remund immediately called T-Mobile to speak to a representative who told him that the bill was good and that was what he owed.
19 hours ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years. Then, they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years. Then, they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
1 day ago
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
1 day ago
Guy paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John's pizzas in 2010. Now, it's worth a massive $670 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John's pizzas in 2010. Now, it's worth a massive $670 million
"I want food delivered in return for bitcoins so I don't have to order or prepare it myself"
1 day ago
Nearly 2,000 people chose all zeroes as their lottery numbers. Now, they share a $7.8 million jackpot
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 2,000 people chose all zeroes as their lottery numbers. Now, they share a $7.8 million jackpot
A picture tweeted by the lottery officials showed how dozens of winners assembled at their building's entrance.
2 days ago
Art collector buys sketch for $1,300, only to discover it's a Michelangelo masterpiece worth millions
ECONOMY & WORK
Art collector buys sketch for $1,300, only to discover it's a Michelangelo masterpiece worth millions
The sketch was first believed to be that of the artist's teacher but soon experts spotted signs of his style in it.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
2 days ago
Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US
The TikToker also revealed how a meal with a drink and stay as well as bikes on rent cost surprisingly low.
3 days ago
Man ends up paying just $14 for $14,000 Cartier earrings after brand website made a major blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Man ends up paying just $14 for $14,000 Cartier earrings after brand website made a major blunder
The man came across the treasure scrolling on the internet while using the bathroom.
3 days ago
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each. Then says, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each. Then says, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
4 days ago
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
4 days ago
Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash
ECONOMY & WORK
Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash
The company which was founded in the 70s, has been known for its focus on activism.
4 days ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company
4 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm
4 days ago
Customer bites into a 'shell' while eating $14 seafood dish. Then, he realized it was a $16,000 fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer bites into a 'shell' while eating $14 seafood dish. Then, he realized it was a $16,000 fortune
At first, the family thought that they were looking at something that the chef had accidentally dropped in their dish.
5 days ago
Man says living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than renting—and he did the math for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Man says living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than renting—and he did the math for it
The creator decided to "test it out." He jotted down all his expenses for one month and made the discovery.
5 days ago
YouTuber says he overtook Elon Musk as world's richest man for 7 minutes and almost got jailed
ECONOMY & WORK
YouTuber says he overtook Elon Musk as world's richest man for 7 minutes and almost got jailed
The YouTuber called Fosh demonstrated how easy it was to set up a business and pull the plug on it.
6 days ago
Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich
ECONOMY & WORK
Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich
Typically the front rows of arenas are filled by those who are the wealthiest, while more enthusiastic fans are pushed to the back.
6 days ago
Retired Michigan couple win $26 million lottery by finding a legal loophole. Then, Hollywood called
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Michigan couple win $26 million lottery by finding a legal loophole. Then, Hollywood called
The couple lived a quiet life and raised six children while running a convenience store before retiring.
6 days ago