Woman asks $100 from all her 6 siblings for no reason. Their reaction brought her to tears

Stokes shared the video on Instagram which quickly went viral.

A woman discovered that "family comes first" means more than she expected when she asked her six siblings for a simple favor. Back in May, Tia Bee Stokes (@thetiabeestokes) played a prank to test her siblings’ generosity towards her. She asked each of them for $100 and did not expect what came next. Stokes shared the video on Instagram which quickly went viral. Stokes, who is a cancer survivor, and her siblings received a lot of love on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA 🐝 choosing Happy (@thetiabeestokes)

In the viral video, which has over 350,000 likes on Instagram, Stokes wrote, “I asked all of my six siblings for $100 with no reason”. She told them nothing except that she was in a bind and their response shocked her.

Stokes said that she was in a jam and needed some money. She provided her Venmo information and said she would pay the money back ASAP. While Stokes was only testing her siblings’ generosity, her siblings turned out to be much more.

Screenshots from the video | Instagram | Tia Bee Stokes

All of her siblings immediately agreed to send her the money with no questions asked. Whether they were out or driving, they took no time to help out their sister. One of her siblings took a step further and sent her $500 instead of $100. She wrote, “Only 100?” and shared the screenshot showing that she had transferred $500. “Sent a little extra, just in case,” the sibling wrote.

Screenshots from the video | Instagram | Tia Bee Stokes

The overwhelming response of her siblings left Stokes emotional. At the end of the video, she expressed that they taught her the meaning of “love with no reason”. Further in the caption, Stokes explained that she did the test as she had to give a talk on “being able to love with no expectation or with no reason.”

She said her siblings’ response left her in tears and made her realize that she could reach out to any of them for help knowing that they would be there. “I know our parents are smiling down on all seven of us,” Stokes wrote.

Screenshots from the video | Instagram | Tia Bee Stokes

Stokes was diagnosed with cancer in April 2020 at the age of 34, and she first became viral for sharing videos of her navigating through the treatment by dancing every day.

She told PEOPLE that her aim was to show that she was "alive" and there is always hope. Stokes soon went into remission and has been sharing updates on her health. Even in the viral post, she mentioned it was day 1,483 fighting leukemia and that she was still in remission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA 🐝 choosing Happy (@thetiabeestokes)

Viewers of her video were also left emotional with many lauding her siblings for their unconditional love. “The one sibling understands if you need $100, you probably need more. Wanting someone to thrive not just survive is genuine love,” wrote one viewer, @shawnee916.

Screenshot from the comments | Instagram | @whataboutaub

“Not me crying, the baby sister who no longer talks to her siblings 😭 you’re truly blessed and I love this for you and for anyone that has this type of bond with their siblings,” added another user @singhria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA 🐝 choosing Happy (@thetiabeestokes)

For more such heartwarming content, follow Tia Bee Stokes (@thetiabeestokes) on Instagram.