Drew Carey turns matchmaker as he invited a man to propose to his GF on 'Price is Right' stage

Host Drew Carey has also stepped in as an officiant for couples on the show before.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the proposal with Drew Carey watching (Cover image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Making it to "The Price Is Right" is a dream moment for millions of viewers, and contestants are often seen coming up with different ways to make it memorable. Apart from winning cars and cash, people also get married on the show and have gender reveal events for their babies as well. After playing the role of an officiant, Drew Carey turned into a matchmaker for the contestants named Daniela and Laura on the show.

Screenshot showing Carey setting up the proposal (Image source: Youtube/Priceisright)
The clip of the special moment shared on YouTube showed Carey announcing that the show had something planned for the commercial break. As Carey made his way to the audience row, he explained that they had some time before the show went back on air, and in the meantime, Daniel had something special planned for his girlfriend.

Screenshot showing Daniel (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
After shaking hands with the player, Carey urged him to go to the stage and say what he wanted to. As Daniel got up on the stage, he immediately went down on one knee and took his hat off, which explained what the special thing in store was. His girlfriend, who was visibly shocked, then nervously went up on the stage as well.

Screenshots showing Laura walking up the stage (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
Laura joined Daniel on the stage and held his hand as Carey watched from the audience. To everyone's delight, Laura said yes to the proposal, and everyone in the audience cheered for them. Daniel picked his fiance up and the two kissed and shared a big hug. The show then played the 'wedding march' in the background as everyone stood up and applauded the adorable couple. 

Screenshot showing the reaction of the audience (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
As the couple made their way back to their seats, Carey got back up on the stage and cracked a joke. "Congratulations sucker!" the host exclaimed making everyone laugh. He then went on to share some advice with Daniel, telling him to forget everything that happened the day before his marriage and carry no baggage into the relationship. "Pretend you have amnesia or something," Carey said.

 

This wasn't the first time that "The Price Is Right" served as the stage for a beautiful union. In another episode, a player named Morgan Welge had possibly the best day of her life on the show after winning $35,957 worth of prizes and accepting a surprise on-stage marriage proposal. In the finale, her boyfriend, Nicholas Parker, joined her on the stage, but he wasn't empty-handed. Parker pulled out a ring and got down on his knees saying, “Baby, I just want to say you already make me feel like the most lucky man in the world." “I would be honored if you would have me as your husband," he added.

Screenshot showing the proposal (Image source: YouTube/Priceisright)
The stunned contestant nodded “Yes” and the room went berserk. As the couple hugged, all that Carey could say was, “Wow… wow… wow. That was amazing. Way to go, Morgan. Congratulations.” 

 

In the end, the host summarized the special event, saying it was an "unforgettable day for Morgan.”

