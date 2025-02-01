ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."

Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing mode Alexis Gaube on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing mode Alexis Gaube on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Drew Carey isn't the only face of "The Price is Right," and he is accompanied by models who bring the prizes to the stage among other things. Some of them even go viral for the most hilarious or at times controversial reasons. When one incident was discussed on the show's unofficial Reddit forum, fans blasted a model for her unnecessary reactions.

Screenshot showing the models Rachel and Alexis on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the models Rachel and Alexis on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The popular game show, typically features models, including Manuela Arbelaez, Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, and Devin Goda, who appear in rotations. They often present the prizes or reveal the correct prices of items. While their presence is mostly appreciated, in a recent episode, the conduct of model, Alexis Gaube during a "tricky game" put off fans. In the episode, the contestant named Loren was playing the "Hole In One Game", which involves several challenges. In the game, players need to make a putt on a mini golf turf set up on stage. 

Screenshot showing the set up for the Hole In One Game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the Hole In One Game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Before making the shot, contestants are shown a series of items that they need to rank from least expensive to most expensive. The models on stage place the flags of the items on the turf, in order of the player's ranking. Carey then asks the models to reveal the prices one by one and if the order was correct, they keep going further towards the hole. 

Screenshot showing a model placing the flags (Image source: YouTube/The Price Right)
Screenshot showing a model placing the flags (Image source: YouTube/The Price Right)

They stop immediately when the price of an item turns out to be less than the previous one. The player then has to make the shot from the spot where the models stopped. In Lorena's case, she had a chance to win a new Honda Civic Sport. For the game, models Alexis and Rachel were on stage to present the items for Lorena to guess. As she rated each product from least to most expensive, the models arranged their flags.

They then revealed each item’s price on the flags and Lorena got the first three prices right, on the fly. However, the fourth item, a set of erasable marker pens by Pilot, turned out to be worth a whopping  $25.20. This turned out to be way more than the next item, and everyone in the room was shocked. 

Revealing the price, Alexis made an “O” face which then changed to an awkward expression, as seen in the Reddit post below. 

$25 pens. Alexis's reaction sums it up.
byu/ABPlanetEarth inThePriceIsRight

 

However, it all went well for Lorena, as she sunk the golf ball easily despite making the shot from a few steps away. Thus, she won the car that was worth over $26,000. Alexis and Rachel too applauded the win and joined Lorena next to her new car to celebrate. While everything went well in the studio, viewers on Reddit weren't happy. In the post, the close-up shot of Alexis’s face was shared saying that the “tricky” game was "summed up" by her expression. 

Turns out, the expression didn't sit well with everyone as one user u/Old-Ad3560 wrote, “She’s just the worst. Not trying to be mean but I really dislike her. All the others are wonderful, she’s just way too fake with those facial reactions – like chill."

Comment
byu/ABPlanetEarth from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

The comment received several replies from like-minded viewers. "Yeah I find her really annoying," added another user u/Few-Fan-8418, while, some came out in the model's defense as well. 

Comment
byu/ABPlanetEarth from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
13 hours ago
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
COSTCO
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
Some notions just sound too scary and real to simply ignore them as unverified.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
Any product can be a success if it can used and marketed in the right way and this kid has proven it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
The cast of the show seemed dumbfounded and helpless as this was unfolding before their eyes.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
2 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
3 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
4 days ago
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
WALMART
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
Thousands of people have faith in Walmart products but one should always be careful before buying.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
The host was lauded by fans for being a sport and joining the contestant in his moment of joy.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
Sometimes even a seasoned host can't help himself from taking an underhanded jab for a few laughs.
4 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
Although it was a joke on the show, fans in the comments didn't really appreciate it.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
The cookies and brownies make, "Nowhere" was valued at a whopping $1.6 million on the show.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
Fans often slam hosts for not being helpful and games for being too hard when contestants lose.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
The contestant tried to explain her answer later but by then she had triggered viewers.
7 days ago