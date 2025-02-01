'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."

Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.

Drew Carey isn't the only face of "The Price is Right," and he is accompanied by models who bring the prizes to the stage among other things. Some of them even go viral for the most hilarious or at times controversial reasons. When one incident was discussed on the show's unofficial Reddit forum, fans blasted a model for her unnecessary reactions.

Screenshot showing the models Rachel and Alexis on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The popular game show, typically features models, including Manuela Arbelaez, Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, and Devin Goda, who appear in rotations. They often present the prizes or reveal the correct prices of items. While their presence is mostly appreciated, in a recent episode, the conduct of model, Alexis Gaube during a "tricky game" put off fans. In the episode, the contestant named Loren was playing the "Hole In One Game", which involves several challenges. In the game, players need to make a putt on a mini golf turf set up on stage.

Screenshot showing the set up for the Hole In One Game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Before making the shot, contestants are shown a series of items that they need to rank from least expensive to most expensive. The models on stage place the flags of the items on the turf, in order of the player's ranking. Carey then asks the models to reveal the prices one by one and if the order was correct, they keep going further towards the hole.

Screenshot showing a model placing the flags (Image source: YouTube/The Price Right)

They stop immediately when the price of an item turns out to be less than the previous one. The player then has to make the shot from the spot where the models stopped. In Lorena's case, she had a chance to win a new Honda Civic Sport. For the game, models Alexis and Rachel were on stage to present the items for Lorena to guess. As she rated each product from least to most expensive, the models arranged their flags.

They then revealed each item’s price on the flags and Lorena got the first three prices right, on the fly. However, the fourth item, a set of erasable marker pens by Pilot, turned out to be worth a whopping $25.20. This turned out to be way more than the next item, and everyone in the room was shocked.

Revealing the price, Alexis made an “O” face which then changed to an awkward expression, as seen in the Reddit post below.

However, it all went well for Lorena, as she sunk the golf ball easily despite making the shot from a few steps away. Thus, she won the car that was worth over $26,000. Alexis and Rachel too applauded the win and joined Lorena next to her new car to celebrate. While everything went well in the studio, viewers on Reddit weren't happy. In the post, the close-up shot of Alexis’s face was shared saying that the “tricky” game was "summed up" by her expression.

Turns out, the expression didn't sit well with everyone as one user u/Old-Ad3560 wrote, “She’s just the worst. Not trying to be mean but I really dislike her. All the others are wonderful, she’s just way too fake with those facial reactions – like chill."

The comment received several replies from like-minded viewers. "Yeah I find her really annoying," added another user u/Few-Fan-8418, while, some came out in the model's defense as well.