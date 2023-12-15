What Was Grammy-Winning Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers' Net Worth?

Name Kenny Rogers Net worth $250 million Sources of income Music, Acting, Business Ventures Date of Birth August 21, 1938 Date of Death March 26, 1996 Age (at the time of death) 81 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Producer, Photographer, Entrepreneur,

Kenny Rogers speaks during SiriusXM's 'Town Hall' | Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

Country music legend, songwriter, actor, producer, photographer, and entrepreneur Kenny Rogers sold over 165 million records worldwide and released over 65 albums in different genres, including jazz, folk, pop, rock, and country. Outside of music, he enjoyed a considerable acting and business career. Rogers had an estimated net worth of $250 million at the time of his death on March 20, 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Career in music

Rogers began his musical career in the 1950s. He gained early attention in 1957 with his hit "That Crazy Feeling." He then experimented with jazz, country-pop, and psychedelic rock over the next few years. In the '60s, Rogers was part of a jazz group called the Bobby Doyle Three. The group gained significant exposure with the hit, "Here's That Rainy Day” before disbanding. Rogers worked as a producer, writer, and session musician for other artists towards the end of the decade. He then created the group First Edition, which was later renamed, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. The band successfully released a number of hits, including "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” which featured in a memorable dream sequence in the film, "The Big Lebowski.”

The group disbanded in 1976 after releasing a string of hits. Rogers then embarked on a solo career and successfully appealed to both pop and country audiences. His first solo album was "Love Lifted Me," which featured several tracks that charted well. He followed it up with a self-titled album in 1976 and his single "Lucille" was a major hit and topped the charts in 12 countries.

Many of Rogers' albums continued to go platinum over the next few years. He then collaborated with artists like Dottie West on several projects, releasing hits like "Every Time Two Fools Collide," "Anyone Who Isn't Me Tonight," "What Are We Doin' in Love," "All I Ever Need Is You," and "Till I Can Make It On My Own."

Rogers also collaborated with other singers like Dolly Parton, Kim Carnes, Sheena Easton, Lionel Richie, and Lynda Carter, delivering successful hits. Richie and Rogers released hits like "Lady" and the album, "Share Your Love." Rogers also won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for his track "Make No Mistake, She's Mine," featuring Ronnie Milsap.

He then signed with Capitol Records in the 2000s and toured extensively during this period. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. After the release of his album, "You Can't Make Old Friends" in 2013, Rogers announced that his retirement would come at the end of his "The Gambler's Last Deal" tour in 2015. As per The New Book of Rock Lists based on Forbes lists of the highest-paid entertainers in the 1980s, Rogers earned an estimated two-year income of $26 million, per Forbes.

Other ventures

Apart from music, Rogers played the role of ‘Brady Hawkes’ in the TV series spawned by the hit “The Gambler.” He also launched a chicken-based chain of restaurants called the Kenny Rogers Roasters in 1991.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Rogers Roasters PH (@kennyrogersph)

Further, his photography hobby led to best-selling books, and he was also asked to take a portrait of First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. He also enjoyed success as an interior designer and made extensive real estate investments. He played tennis for hours a day and even had a pro-level ATP listing.

Rogers owned several properties across the states. Among his properties was an expansive 973-acre private estate which he built and designed in the rolling foothills of Athens, Georgia. The property was listed on the market for a whopping $20 million in 2011, per JustLuxe.

Further, in 2018, Rogers listed his 13,000-square-foot home in the northern suburbs of Atlanta for $2.383 million. He bought the 1.5-acre estate in 2012 for $1.5 million. The property features six bedrooms and 10 fireplaces in the Mediterranean-inspired main house. He also owned two luxurious Californian properties in Bel-Air and Beverly Hills.

Rogers was married five times and had five children with four of his wives. He was first married to Janice Gordon in 1958, and they divorced in 1960 after having one child together. Rogers then married his second wife, Jean. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1963. He then married Margo Anderson in 1964 and divorced in 1976. They also had one child together.

Wanda Miller and husband Kenny Rogers | Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Rogers then remarried Marianne Gordon, and their marriage lasted till 1993. They also had one child together. In 1997, he got married for the fifth and final time to Wanda Miller. They welcomed twin sons and stayed together for 22 years until Roger's death. Rogers died from natural causes on March 20, 2020. He spent his last days under hospice care in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

How did Dolly Parton feel when Kenny Rogers died?

Dolly Parton was good friends with Kenny Rogers and she recently reflected on his passing ahead of the third anniversary of his death. “I miss him so much,” Parton said, as per reports.

Who was with Kenny Rogers when he died?

Rogers spent his final day at home with his wife, Wanda Miller.

How many biological children does Kenny Rogers have?

Kenny Rogers had 5 kids with four of his wives.

What was Kenny Rogers’ net worth at the time of his death?

Kenny Rogers had an estimated net worth of $250 million at the time of his death on March 20, 2020.