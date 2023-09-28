Name Dolly Parton Net Worth $650 Million Salary $85 million+ per year Source of Income Music sales, acting, endorsements DOB Jan 19, 1946 Age 77 Years Old Gender Female Profession Entrepreneur, author, musician, actor, producer Nationality American

Legendary American singer, songwriter, actress, author, and entrepreneur known for blending country and pop music styles, Dolly Parton has earned a $650 million net worth through album sales and roles on the silver screen and TV. In a career spanning more than four decades, Parton has given hit singles such as "Here you Come Again" and "I Will Always Love You," apart from her performances in films like "Steel Magnolias" and "Nine to Five." She started her journey as a child on radio shows and pursued a full-fledged music career right after graduating from high school. Parton first gained fame across the United States by appearing on country music star Porter Wagoner's syndicated TV show.

Parton's primary source of income, unsurprisingly, has been her music career with 41 top 10 country albums and 25 #1 singles to her name, which made her a consistent chart-topping artist. Her songwriting and acting talents have also filled her coffers, as other artists have recorded her compositions.

Singer Dolly Parton arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas/Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic

In the early 1990s, thanks to Whitney Houston's cover of "I Will Always Love You" for the film "The Bodyguard," Parton bagged $10 million in royalties, which translates to $20 million after being adjusted for inflation. To this day, as the proprietor of the writing and publishing rights, she receives royalties from radio play and album sales.

Parton's foray into brand endorsements was followed by deals with famous names such as Taco Bell, Scent Beauty, Doggy Parton, and Duncan Hines. She maintains an influential presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, which provides her leverage for such partnerships.

Dolly Parton's entrepreneurial spirit shines through Dollywood, a theme park that ranks as the 24th most-visited theme park in the United States, attracting a staggering 3 million visitors annually. Dolly has dedicated a significant portion of her wealth to philanthropic endeavors and supports causes including education and healthcare.

Parton owns a sprawling 60+ acre estate called Willow Lake Plantation in Brentwood, Tennessee, featuring a 23-room mansion. Her diverse assets encompass over 12 real estate properties, eight cars, and three luxury yachts.

Year Earnings 2021 $550 Million 2022 $600 Million 2023 $650 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 1 Million Followers Twitter 5.4 Million Followers Facebook 7.6 Million Followers

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Thomas Dean, a private individual who mostly stays out of the spotlight. She has played a significant role in the lives of her nieces and nephews and is the godmother to pop sensation Miley Cyrus.

Dolly's illustrious career has garnered her numerous accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards out of 50 nominations, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and ten Country Music Association Awards, which include the prestigious Entertainer of the Year title. She is also one of only seven female artists to claim this honor. Her extensive list of achievements also includes five Academy of Country Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards, and three American Music Awards. Dolly's versatile talents have earned her Academy Award, Grammy Award, Tony Award, and Emmy Award nominations. In 1999, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, an honor she initially declined but ultimately accepted.

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on May 09, 2023 in Frisco, Texas/ Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA

What is Dolly Parton's most famous song?

Dolly Parton's most famous song is arguably "I Will Always Love You," which was covered by Whitney Houston for the movie "The Bodyguard."

How did Dolly Parton accumulate her wealth?

Dolly Parton amassed her wealth primarily through her successful music career, songwriting, endorsements, and roles in films.

What is Dolly Parton's net worth in 2023?

As of 2023, Dolly Parton's net worth is estimated to be $650 million.

