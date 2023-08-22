Lionel Richie: The Icon Who Almost Lost His Voice But Kept His Legacy and Net Worth Intact
Net worth of Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie, a legendary American singer-songwriter, has a net worth of $200 million, garnered through his immense contributions to the world of music, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Born on June 20, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama, Richie's smooth vocals carried him through the early days as a member of the Commodores to his solo career as a global music icon. He almost lost his voice after multiple throat surgeries, but bounced back to ensure that his legacy survives.
His sources of Income
His income primarily comes from various sources within the music industry, including solo albums, hit singles, and consistent music royalties that ensure his financial well-being.
Salary and business ventures
Richie's role as a judge on "American Idol" in 2019 substantially boosted his income, as he earned a $10 million salary for that season. Additionally, Richie's concerts and performances around the world generate substantial revenue. His singing endeavors generate substantial annual earnings, ensuring a multimillion-dollar income.
Real estate and other assets
One of Richie's notable assets is his magnificent Beverly Hills mansion overlooking the Los Angeles Country Club's fourth hole green, which commands an estimated value of $40-60 million. During US Open, Richie reportedly rented his house out for as high as $1 million per week or $10 million for the month. The property's value underscores Richie's investment acumen and his ability to make strategic real estate choices.
Earnings by year
|Net Worth in 2022
|$200 Million
|Net Worth in 2021
|$180 Million
|Net Worth in 2020
|$160 Million
Social media following
|1.6 Million followers
|347,100 followers
|6.2 Million followers
Personal life
Richie was married to Brenda Harvey, with whom he informally adopted Nicole Camille Escovedo. Richie's later marriage to Diane Alexander resulted in the birth of two children, Miles and Sofia. Despite his personal challenges, Richie's ability to navigate his family life while maintaining his musical career underscores his dedication.
Awards
Lionel Richie's immense talent has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including won four Grammy Awards. He has bagged a Song of the Year Grammy for "We Are the World," and the Album of the Year award for "Can't Slow Down," along with Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for "Truly." His legendary status in the music industry was cemented with his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994.
Frequently asked questions
What is Lionel Richie's net worth?
Lionel Richie's net worth is estimated to be $200 million.
What is the height of Lionel Richie?
The height of Lionel Richie is 1.80 m. (5’ 10”).
What was Lionel Richie diagnosed with?
He was diagnosed with acid reflux caused by foods Richie eats before going to bed.
