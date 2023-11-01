Name John Aniston Net worth $5 Million (at the time of his death) Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting DOB 24 July 1933 Age 83 years (at the time of his death in 2022) Gender Male Nationality United States of America/Greece Profession Actor

Greek-American actor John Aniston had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of his death in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Aniston is best known for his role as “Victor Kiriakis” in the popular TV series “Days of Our Lives”. He is also known as the father of actress Jennifer Aniston.

John Aniston at the "Days of Our Lives" 45th anniversary party | Getty Images | Photo by Brian To

Career in TV

John Aniston has acted in soap operas nearly throughout the 1960s. One of Aniston’s early acting roles came in a 1962 episode of the TV series “87th Precinct”. However, his big break came in 1970 on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives”. He initially started out playing the role of “Dr. Eric Richards” before he taking a brief pause. He reappeared on the show in 1985 playing the role of “Victor Kiriakis.” Aniston continued in the role till 2022 and his last appearance on the show was aired a month after Aniston’s death as a tribute to the actor.

Aniston also appeared in shows like "Love of Life" from 1975 to 1978. His next appearance came in the show, "Search for Tomorrow" in 1978 playing the role of “Martin Tourneur” in a total of 148 episodes.

Career in Films

One of his first film appearances came in the 1963 film "Love With the Proper Stranger". He did several films such as "Gilmore Girls", "The Awakening Land", "Gorp", "Mission: Impossible"," I Spy", "Mad Men", and "My Big Fat Greek Life" among others.

As per NSESC, Aniston owned a property in Beverly Hills, California, with his wife Sherry Rooney. The lavish home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it is spread across 3,821 square feet of living space. It is estimated to be worth around $10 million, as per the publication.

Anniston married Nancy Dow in 1965 and the two had a daughter, Jennifer Aniston, before their divorce in 1981. He then married Sherry Rooney in 1984, whom he met while working as an actor. John Aniston died on November 11, 2022.

John Aniston and wife Sherry Rooney | Getty Images | Photo by Toby Canham

Jennifer Aniston became a successful actor in Hollywood despite her father advising her against it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston said that her father asked her not to get into the profession and be a doctor or a lawyer instead. “He didn’t want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business,” she said.

John Aniston and daughter actor Jennifer Aniston at the world premiere of "The Break-Up" | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Shugerman

2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

2017 Daytime Emmy Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series For “Days of Our Lives”

1978 Photoplay Awards Gold Medal Nomination: Favorite Male Daytime Star

2001 Soap Opera Digest Award: Outstanding Supporting Actor For “Days of Our Lives”

1986 Soap Opera Digest Award: Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role on a Daytime Serial For “Days of Our Lives”

1986 Soap Opera Digest Award: Outstanding Villain on a Daytime Serial For “Days of Our Lives”

How old was John Aniston when he died?

John Aniston was 89 years old at the time of his death.

Why did John Aniston leave his family?

John Aniston had left his family to be with his Sherry Rooney, whom he ended up having a child with.

What was John Aniston’s net worth at the time of his death?

John Aniston had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of his death in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

