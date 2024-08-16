American woman blows $38,000 home deposit on psychic for a bizarre reason: "Don't do this"

"I had a buyer spend her down payment on Christmas presents"

Buying a home in the US is as difficult as it gets. While buyers are expected to be wise with their savings before closing on a home, some like this client of mortgage lender Jordan Nutter are quite the opposite. In a viral video, Nutter (@anutterhomeloan) shared the story of how her client blew away her almost $38,000 house deposit on a psychic for the most bizarre reason.

In the video, which shocked millions of viewers, Nutter re-enacts her call with the client in which she asked about the missing funds. Pretending to be on call, Nutter says that she just reviewed the bank statement of the client and was surprised to see that there was no money left in the account.

She says that she saw several withdrawals and couldn't understand where the money went. To this, she supposedly replied that she had used all the money to consult a psychic. Nutter then says that the account was supposed to have $38,000 and now there is just $1,000 left, just a week before closing.

The woman then tells Nutter that she consulted the psychic regarding the closing of her house. She explains that the psychic told her that she would successfully close and get the home.

"You called a psychic and spent all the money for the house to ask her about the closing," Nutter asks. She then asks her, "Where will the money come from?" The woman then says that the psychic told her it was going to happen.

"So she has no idea where that money is going to come from. The money that is magically going to appear in the next couple of days," Nutter says. Nutter rightly captions the clip, “Don’t do this, for the love of God if you want this house don’t do this.”

In the end, the mortgage lender honestly tells the client that they are probably not going to close now as she had spent all the money on the psychic. She tells her that she will update her agent and call her back.

While Nutter appears visibly shaken, her viewers don't feel any different. "How did she save $38k if that’s what she blows it on? Does something happen to people during closing?" wondered one user @mediocremat. However, another lender suggested that it is quite common. "I had a buyer spend her down payment on Christmas presents," wrote @realtorcarriejsmith.

Some users also said that she was probably not good for the mortgage company anyway. "The mortgage company dodged a bullet from this one! This was a default waiting to happen," suggested user @bzmommy1.

Meanwhile, several users suggested that this was unlike their experience of working with a mortgage lender. "Our agent yelled at us both and said “Don’t touch your bank account, no new credit cards, no hard pulls on your credit. Don’t touch a damn thing!!!” shared user @manderrae06.

