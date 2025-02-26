ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."

McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the dark-colored beverage in Sprite cans (Cover image source: TikTok | @themeaganmcgee)
Screenshots showing the dark-colored beverage in Sprite cans (Cover image source: TikTok | @themeaganmcgee)

Sprite is one of the most popular beverages across the globe and its crystal-clear appearance is a key aspect of its branding. As opposed to colas, Sprite is a colorless liquid, and while one can see that in transparent plastic bottles, it's impossible to spot it in cans. But Walmart shopper Meagan McGee (@themeaganmcgee) decided to crack open a can from the 24-pack her husband bought from the store, and what she found out was alarming.

In the now-viral video, she poured Sprite from a can into a cup, and the color of the drink was dark-brown, eerily similar to Coca-Cola. This finding raised a lot of questions about the product quality and the credibility of Walmart as well.

Screenshots showing the case and the color of the drink
Screenshots showing the case and the color of the drink (Image source: TikTok/@themeaganmcgee)

McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite was filled with the brown cola-like liquid. In her video, it could be seen that she had already poured out the dark drink from two cans, and the third can she opened on camera had the same issue. “Every single one of these is pouring out Coke. Make it make sense,” McGee said.

While McGee had guessed that the cans were filled with Coca-Cola instead of Sprite, it could have happened as both brands are owned by the same company. However, viewers in the comments suggested there could be more to it.

Screenshots showing the creator opening and pouring out a can
Screenshots showing the creator opening and pouring out a can (Image source: TikTok/@themeaganmcgee)

"Coke said "y'all gonna drink this coke one way or another even if we gotta pour it down your damn throats "🤣🤣🤣," @testatzyyyx suggested, referring to the boycott against the brand that gained traction last year. The popular soda brand faced backlash after it ended its DEI policy, reportedly fired Latino workers in Texas, and subsequently reported them to ICE, according to Yahoo News. 

Screenshot of a comment making fun of the situation (Image source: TikTok/@yourtypicalmom3)
Screenshot of a comment making fun of the situation (Image source: TikTok/@yourtypicalmom3)

There were others who agreed with the creator suspecting a mix-up by company workers. "I saw a video where some construction workers bought Coke and every single one was clear, so now I think that they got Sprite and you got Coke," @jessikiki05 shared.

There was one viewer who had some experience in the industry and suggested there might be a way to get a solid answer. "I did some quality work in that industry and there is a way to track back to the technician who signed off for that particular can," @leo_hdz87 explained.

@themeaganmcgee Replying to @coolpooldude an unedited/non-voice over video just for you 🙂 #sprite #coke ♬ original sound - Meagan McGee

 

But this video isn't the only problem for the brand, since the European bottling unit of Coca-Cola issued a major recall of Coke, Sprite, and other beverages after detecting high levels of chlorate in the drinks. The company told AFP that the cans and bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, the U.K., Germany, France, and Luxembourg since November, potentially contain elevated levels of the substance, Fortune reported.

Chlorate typically comes from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing. According to the European Food Safety Authority,  long-term exposure to chlorate can potentially cause health concerns for children, especially those with iodine deficiency.

For more updates and videos, follow Meagan McGee (@themeaganmcgee) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
NEWS
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
While their shows are constantly competing, the two haven't expressed anything against each other.
8 hours ago
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
Arbeláez shot to fame after a mishap in which she gave away a free car to a contestant.
12 hours ago
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
NEWS
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
The father's journey as an entrepreneur surprised sharks and even impressed Kevin O'Leary.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
The player didn't start out performing well, but things started turning around soon.
1 day ago
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
The brand recently switched its supplier in a major move at the beginning of the year.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
The announcer had to remove the TV from the list of prizes after the epic blunder.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
3 days ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
4 days ago