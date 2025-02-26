Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."

Sprite is one of the most popular beverages across the globe and its crystal-clear appearance is a key aspect of its branding. As opposed to colas, Sprite is a colorless liquid, and while one can see that in transparent plastic bottles, it's impossible to spot it in cans. But Walmart shopper Meagan McGee (@themeaganmcgee) decided to crack open a can from the 24-pack her husband bought from the store, and what she found out was alarming.

In the now-viral video, she poured Sprite from a can into a cup, and the color of the drink was dark-brown, eerily similar to Coca-Cola. This finding raised a lot of questions about the product quality and the credibility of Walmart as well.

Screenshots showing the case and the color of the drink (Image source: TikTok/@themeaganmcgee)

McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite was filled with the brown cola-like liquid. In her video, it could be seen that she had already poured out the dark drink from two cans, and the third can she opened on camera had the same issue. “Every single one of these is pouring out Coke. Make it make sense,” McGee said.

While McGee had guessed that the cans were filled with Coca-Cola instead of Sprite, it could have happened as both brands are owned by the same company. However, viewers in the comments suggested there could be more to it.

Screenshots showing the creator opening and pouring out a can (Image source: TikTok/@themeaganmcgee)

"Coke said "y'all gonna drink this coke one way or another even if we gotta pour it down your damn throats "🤣🤣🤣," @testatzyyyx suggested, referring to the boycott against the brand that gained traction last year. The popular soda brand faced backlash after it ended its DEI policy, reportedly fired Latino workers in Texas, and subsequently reported them to ICE, according to Yahoo News.

Screenshot of a comment making fun of the situation (Image source: TikTok/@yourtypicalmom3)

There were others who agreed with the creator suspecting a mix-up by company workers. "I saw a video where some construction workers bought Coke and every single one was clear, so now I think that they got Sprite and you got Coke," @jessikiki05 shared.

There was one viewer who had some experience in the industry and suggested there might be a way to get a solid answer. "I did some quality work in that industry and there is a way to track back to the technician who signed off for that particular can," @leo_hdz87 explained.

But this video isn't the only problem for the brand, since the European bottling unit of Coca-Cola issued a major recall of Coke, Sprite, and other beverages after detecting high levels of chlorate in the drinks. The company told AFP that the cans and bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, the U.K., Germany, France, and Luxembourg since November, potentially contain elevated levels of the substance, Fortune reported.

Chlorate typically comes from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing. According to the European Food Safety Authority, long-term exposure to chlorate can potentially cause health concerns for children, especially those with iodine deficiency.

For more updates and videos, follow Meagan McGee (@themeaganmcgee) on TikTok.