Name Wiz Khalifa Net Worth $70 million Salary $500,0000+ Annual Income $4million+ Sources of income Rap, music production, song writing Age 35 years DOB 8 September 1987 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Rapper/Song Writer/Producer

What is Wiz Khalifa’s Net Worth?

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Wiz Khalifa has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to an impressive musical career, Khalifa also supplements his income with business ventures. His unique voice and musical talent have earned him numerous Grammy nominations. Khalifa initially debuted in 2005 with his mixtape titled “Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistolvania” and released an album “Show and Prove” the following year.

Salary and Earnings from Music

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khalifa made about $22 million in 2015 followed by a career-high $24 million in 2016. In recent years, he made $4 million a year in 2020 as well as 2021. So far, Khalifa has earned over $157 million from music in total.

Business Ventures

Khalifa co-founded “Taylor Gang Entertainment,” a music label/production company, which also has a popular YouTube channel of the same name. Over the years, the label has signed several artists, including Sk8, Chevy Woods, DJ Bonics, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Through a firm ‘Taylor Gang’ merchandise, he sells clothes, skateboard decks, grinders, and other and other accessories. It is estimated that Taylor Gang earns $18.77 thousand a year from its YouTube channel alone, as per Networth Spot.

With the legalization of marijuana, Khalifa partnered with, ‘RiverRock Cannabis’ to create his own strain called Khalifa Kush. He then founded Khalifa Kush Enterprises to sell his cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and vapes in 2015. The company’s revenue is reported to be almost $5 million, as per Zoom Info.

Real estate and other Assets

Khalifa bought a 6,000 square feet mansion with a built-in wine bar, state-of-the-art appliances, and smart security in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino for $3.5 million in 2019. However, Khalifa listed the luxurious property for $4.5 million in 2022, when he bought a newly constructed 8,000 square feet home for $7.6 million in Encino.

Rise in net worth over the years

2022 $70 Million 2021 $65 Million 2020 $60 Million 2019 $55 Million

Social Media Following

Personal life

Khalifa was married to model Amber Rose in 2013 and the couple have a son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. They split the following year, and since 2015, they have joint custody of their son.

Awards

2016 GAFCA Award: Best Original Song for “See You Again, Furious 7”

2016 DFCS Award: Best Original Song for “See You Again, Furious 7”

2015 Hollywood Film Award: Song of the Year “See You Again, Furious 7”

FAQs

Is Wiz Khalifa a military kid?

Yes, Khalifa was born to parents who served in the military.

Did Wiz Khalifa get married?

Wiz was married to Amber Rose till 2014.

Does Wiz Khalifa have a child?

Wiz Khalifa has a son named Sebastian with Amber Rose

What is Wiz Khalifa's real name?

Wiz Khalifa was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz

