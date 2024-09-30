ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole

She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
PUBLISHED 24 MINUTES AGO
Cover image source: Getty Images | Santiaga | Stock Photos
Cover image source: Getty Images | Santiaga | Stock Photos

A schoolteacher from Radford, Nottingham, UK was left heartbroken after she was denied over a $2.6 million (£2 million) house that she won fair and square. Loretta Buchanan, who participated in the "Win My Home" contest, was paraded as a winner in a video posted on the contest's now-defunct website, per Daily Mail UK. Buchanan, who was knocked off her feet, was excited to finally move out of her cramped flat. However, when the time came to move, her prize was denied by the contest due to technical issues.

As per reports, the terms and conditions on the contest's website said that in case the company fails to reach £2.5 million (~$3.3 million) of net sales in lottery tickets, then the winner will only receive 50% of the net proceeds. 

Lottery sign | Getty Images | stock photo
Lottery sign | Getty Images | stock photo

Further, as per emails reviewed by Nottinghamshire Live, the competition organizers claimed that in Buchanan's case, they made a loss as they spent nearly £200,000 ($267,000) on "marketing costs" and didn't sell enough tickets to cover it. So only £5,000 ($6600) was offered as a  “goodwill gesture” to the winner. 

Speaking from her cramped council flat in Nottingham, Buchanan told MailOnline: "I was promised a new home, but I got the booby prize." She said she won the property fair and square but was badly let down and left devastated. 

Buchanan told Nottinghamshire Live that two people came to her residence and said she had won the contest. However, when she asked for the keys, they told her that she hadn't won the home and could get only the compensation.

Representative image by Freepik
Representative image by Freepik

"I entered it thinking this could be a new start, maybe it might happen," she said. She further added that she got messages on social media from people congratulating her on her win and when she told them she hadn't won, they thought she was lying. 

"I need everyone to stop saying congratulations. It's not that I'm not grateful for the £5,000, she told the local news outlet. 

A twist in the story

When MailOnline reached out to the owner of the property Elliott Andrew, he claimed that there was no link between him and the organisers of Win My Home. However, the publication later learned that Andrew was dating glamorous Ukrainian businesswoman, Yevheniia Levytska, who was the sole director of Win My Home. 

Andrew later told MailOnline that the firm had approached him to raffle off his property, but no agreement was reached. However, he didn't explain why Win My Home was registered at his address when it was founded.  

 

The publication also concluded that it was Andrew's partner Levytska who came to Buchanan's house in a flashy Tesla car to inform her about the win (loss). Thus, the school teacher told MailOnline that she was speaking to a lawyer about taking legal action against the company to get justice. 

"The competition is a scandal and should be investigated, and I am now looking to see what rights I have with the Financial Ombudsman," she said. She also warned anyone looking to participate in the contest or any such similar competition in the future.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
24 minutes ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
9 hours ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
9 hours ago
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
It even knocked off $3 billion from his own stake in Tesla as investors started taking out their money.
19 hours ago
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
The 1975 "No-S" dime is missing the letter "S" which signifies it was struck at the San Francisco mint.
23 hours ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
1 day ago
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
1 day ago
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
Most users are vexed by how Amazon does not show results even slightly related to the search keywords, making the shopping experience tedious. 
2 days ago
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
WALMART
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
3 days ago
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
COSTCO
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
3 days ago
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
"I'm planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips."
4 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
5 days ago
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
The contestant who was on a roll lost it all in the bonus round.
5 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
6 days ago
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
6 days ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
6 days ago
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
The guy explained that to afford a home in the current economy, one needs to make at least $52 per hour.
Sep 22, 2024
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
Sep 22, 2024
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
Mr Wonderful also forbids shared financial practice in his own family.
Sep 21, 2024
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
Sep 21, 2024