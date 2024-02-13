Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Make It Official With The Launch Of Lifestyle Brand Sun Day Red

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has announced a new partnership with Taylormade after splitting from his longtime partner, Nike, last month. On Monday, Woods announced that he would be launching a new apparel brand called ‘Sun Day Red’, which will provide his new look for tournaments.

Signage is displayed during the launch of "Sun Day Red" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

According to the official website of the brand, Sun Day Red will be available online beginning May. However, the financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, @SunDayRed rises.



Start your journey with us: https://t.co/MOv7rk5dYT pic.twitter.com/3aQWBHhIci — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 13, 2024

Woods already plays with TaylorMade clubs, as he first joined forces with the brand in 2017. He is the most successful golf player in the past 25 years winning 15 major golf championships. However, in the last decade, his career was affected by injuries and controversies. His most recent victory came in 2020.

A detail of gloves, ball markers and head covers during the launch of Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf's new apparel and footwear brand "Sun Day Red" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

The new line is named Sun Day Red after Woods’ year-long tradition of wearing his iconic red colored shirt during the final round of tournaments. The landing page on the Sun Day Red website has the headline “Coming May 01.”

“This isn’t an endorsement deal where an athlete comes in, you build a brand, and you hope things go well. This is a full-on, unequivocal, committed partnership. We make every decision together,” said David Abeles, president and chief executive of TaylorMade, per a CNBC report.

As per the website, the brand plans to eventually expand into footwear and clothing for women and kids as well. However, initially, it is sold online only in the US and Canada. The designs of the brand will carry Easter eggs for the fans, including a 15-striped tiger emblem representing Woods’ 15 major wins.

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveil the Sun Day Red logo.



The line will feature apparel and footwear. pic.twitter.com/81zCkoQuJ7 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 13, 2024

On the website, Tiger added “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I'm ready to share those secrets with the world. Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life.”

Why Sun Day Red is three words: pic.twitter.com/BwgZjOS23L — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 13, 2024

The golf legend’s new brand partnership was announced just a month after Woods and Nike announced the end of their 27-year-long iconic partnership. In its farewell post dedicated to Woods, Nike wrote on Instagram, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

Nike had been synonymous with Woods for decades in the world of golf. Their partnership began in 1996, with Nike launching its iconic “Hello World” commercial, on Woods’ professional debut at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Further, the brand’s red shirt became iconic as it became the lucky color of Woods who wore it to nearly all his PGA Tour events and major championship wins.

In 2000, Nike and Woods inked a historic five-year endorsement contract for an estimated $85 million, which made it the highest-paid endorsement contract in sports at the time. Nearly 15 years ago, Woods was embroiled in a sex scandal that drove several major sponsors away including Gatorade and AT&T. However, Nike stood by Woods and continued to support him.

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

In 2013, the brand even offered him another contract, reportedly worth a whopping $200 million. At the time they were 17 years into the partnership, and the brand launched the Nike Tiger Woods '13 golf shoes. It was the first-of-its-kind shoe, with a high-performance, foot-conforming design that converted the Nike Free Run technology into ready-to-wear on-course footwear.

According to CNBC, Woods earned approximately $500 million from the 27-year-long partnership with Nike.