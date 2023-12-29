MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

From Being Born to Celebrities to Creating His Own Identity: Quincy Brown's Journey and Net Worth

By Kritika Bhatia
Published on : 23:00 PST, Dec 28, 2023
From Being Born to Celebrities to Creating His Own Identity: Quincy Brown's Journey and Net Worth
Quincy attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.|Getty Images|Photo by Taylor Hill

 

Name Quincy Brown 
Net Worth  $4 Million
Sources of Income  Acting, films, music, businesses 
DOB July 4, 1991
Age  32 
Gender Male
Nationality  American 
Profession Actor, model, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur 

The American actor, model, record producer, and singer, Quincy Taylor Brown, popularly known as Quincy, is a celebrity child of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure! and has amassed a net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Brown made his acting debut with "We the Party" in 2012 and did music gigs as well as modeling projects. He appeared in the campaigns for Christian Louboutin, MCM Worldwide, Coach and Bape, Adidas, Lacoste, Montblanc, and Maison Kitsuné. Brown is also popular for his movie appearances which include Chris Collins in "Brotherly Love," Jaleel in "Dope," Dante in "Street," Josh in "The Holiday Calendar" and Reggie in "We the Party." 

Quincy Brown attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Quincy Brown attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

 

Brown being the versatile actor also made his directorial debut with the song "No Words" and later in 2016, signed a deal with Bad Boy/Epic Records. Brown also released his first extended play named “This Is For You” in 2017. Some of his biggest hit songs and albums include "The First Thing," "Friends First," "Exotic" (feat. G-Eazy), "Record Straight," "Blue Dot," "Late Night Flex," "Snuggle Up," and "Aye Yo." He also made some guest appearances in the music videos of Soulja Boy, Zendaya, Jasmine V, Maluma, Mike Darole, Xia Junsu, and Devin Kirtz. Brown was also seen in some reality shows namely "My Super Sweet 16" and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." He recently appeared in the drama series, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in the role of Crown Camacho, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

(L-R) Hugh Jackman, Martha Hunt, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Dylan Sprouse, and Quincy Brown attend the Montblanc MB01 Headphones & Summit 2+ Launch Party at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City.|Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil
(L-R) Hugh Jackman, Martha Hunt, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Dylan Sprouse, and Quincy Brown | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

 

Besides his music and acting, Brown also revealed himself as an entrepreneur, having founded the production company, FourXampl and launched his line of watches, Chalk by Quincy as well as a jeans collection in collaboration with Embellish. Later, in 2019, Brown launched Fresh Crop, a picture editing app that was designed by him. Brown earns most of his income through streaming platforms, businesses, acting, modeling, music videos, endorsements, and collaborations with brands.

Quincy was born to the famous singer Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter and was named after his godfather, the music icon, Quincy Jones. In 1993, his mother Kim Porter fell in love and started a relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs who wholeheartedly accepted the child and raised him. Brown has dated quite a few women in the past and has been linked with Ryan Destiny, Kourtney Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne, and Keke Palmer.

(L-R) Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean
(L-R) Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs | Getty Images |Photo by Charley Gallay

 

Instagram 4.7 Million Followers
Twitter 297,800 Followers 
Facebook 1.2 Million Followers
YouTube 181,000 Followers

 

Quincy Brown performs during BASIC Magazine 20th Anniversary Issue Release At Mila Lounge Private Club During Miami Art Basel at MILA Miami on November 29, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.|Getty Images|Photo by Dylan Rives
Quincy Brown performs during BASIC Magazine 20th Anniversary Issue Release | Getty Images | Photo by Dylan Rives

 

Is Quincy Brown married?

No. Brown has dated a few in the past but is currently single and unmarried. 

Who are Quincy Brown's biological parents?

Brown's biological parents are  Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter. 

How many siblings does Quincy Brown have?

He has a total of 7 siblings.  

What is Quincy Brown known for?

Brown is known for his movies "The Knight Before Christmas," "The Holiday Calendar," "Street," "Brotherly Love" and "Dope."

