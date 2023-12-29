Name Quincy Brown Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, films, music, businesses DOB July 4, 1991 Age 32 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, model, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur

The American actor, model, record producer, and singer, Quincy Taylor Brown, popularly known as Quincy, is a celebrity child of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure! and has amassed a net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Brown made his acting debut with "We the Party" in 2012 and did music gigs as well as modeling projects. He appeared in the campaigns for Christian Louboutin, MCM Worldwide, Coach and Bape, Adidas, Lacoste, Montblanc, and Maison Kitsuné. Brown is also popular for his movie appearances which include Chris Collins in "Brotherly Love," Jaleel in "Dope," Dante in "Street," Josh in "The Holiday Calendar" and Reggie in "We the Party."

Brown being the versatile actor also made his directorial debut with the song "No Words" and later in 2016, signed a deal with Bad Boy/Epic Records. Brown also released his first extended play named “This Is For You” in 2017. Some of his biggest hit songs and albums include "The First Thing," "Friends First," "Exotic" (feat. G-Eazy), "Record Straight," "Blue Dot," "Late Night Flex," "Snuggle Up," and "Aye Yo." He also made some guest appearances in the music videos of Soulja Boy, Zendaya, Jasmine V, Maluma, Mike Darole, Xia Junsu, and Devin Kirtz. Brown was also seen in some reality shows namely "My Super Sweet 16" and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." He recently appeared in the drama series, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in the role of Crown Camacho, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides his music and acting, Brown also revealed himself as an entrepreneur, having founded the production company, FourXampl and launched his line of watches, Chalk by Quincy as well as a jeans collection in collaboration with Embellish. Later, in 2019, Brown launched Fresh Crop, a picture editing app that was designed by him. Brown earns most of his income through streaming platforms, businesses, acting, modeling, music videos, endorsements, and collaborations with brands.

Quincy was born to the famous singer Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter and was named after his godfather, the music icon, Quincy Jones. In 1993, his mother Kim Porter fell in love and started a relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs who wholeheartedly accepted the child and raised him. Brown has dated quite a few women in the past and has been linked with Ryan Destiny, Kourtney Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne, and Keke Palmer.

Is Quincy Brown married?

No. Brown has dated a few in the past but is currently single and unmarried.

Who are Quincy Brown's biological parents?

Brown's biological parents are Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter.

How many siblings does Quincy Brown have?

He has a total of 7 siblings.

What is Quincy Brown known for?

Brown is known for his movies "The Knight Before Christmas," "The Holiday Calendar," "Street," "Brotherly Love" and "Dope."

