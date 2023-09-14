Name Christian Louboutin Net Worth $1.6 Billion Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 7, 1963 Age 60 Nationality France Profession Fashion designer

French-Egyptian designer Christian Louboutin is globally known for designing exquisite women's heels with a signature red lacquered sole. Over the years his eponymous brand has boomed like anything and expanded to menswear, beauty products, leather goods, bags and more. The brand boasts 150 stores worldwide that generate hundreds of millions in revenue. As of 2023, Christian Louboutin's net worth is around $1.6 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Louboutin owns the majority of the company even after he sold a 24% stake to investment firm Exor for a whopping $643 million. Exor is owned by the Agnelli family in Italy, which owns large stakes in Ferrari Peugeot, Fiat, and even Juventus, the football club. Christian and his longtime partner Bruno Chambelland retain 77% of the business and he gets paid hundreds of millions in dividends and more.

Christian Louboutin has a vacation home in Portugal, as per The New York Times. He acquired the 148-acre property in 2010. The compound can be reached only via a dirt road and the compound has 8 secluded cottages which are surrounded by sand dunes. In 2021, the designer expanded his seaside village with the addition of La Folie, which is actually a 28-foot concrete tower. Louboutin has another apartment in Paris.

Over the years, Louboutin has faced many legal issues, mostly in an effort to protect his signature red soles. In 2012, they finally got the trademark for using the signature red which is now called "China Red." In 2018, he won another battle in a European court that granted it protection in the European Union against shoemakers who would make any kind of red-soled shoe.

Christian Louboutin was born in Paris to a cabinet maker, Roger and a homemaker, Irene from Brittany. Louboutin once said in an interview that he was "much darker-skinned" which would always make him wonder if he was actually adopted. However, it was later revealed by one of her sisters that his biological father was actually an Egyptian man with whom his mother was in a secret relationship.

Louboutin's passion for designing shoes started early on. In his teens, he was fascinated with culture and ran away to travel the world and stayed in India for a year. He soon returned to Paris and assembled a portfolio of drawings of heels. He took them to the top couture houses of the time and bagged a job with Charles Jourdan. He later freelanced as a shoe designer and even designed shoes for Chanel, YSL and Maud Frizon.

Louboutin has been in a relationship with landscape architect Louis Benech since 1999. The two live in Paris for 6 months and in Lisbon, Portugal for 6 months.

Louboutin was presented with the Hadrian Award by Diane Furstenberg at a gala event in 2022. He was also honored with the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion in 2019.

Are Christian Louboutin's shoes comfortable?

Christian Louboutin heels are known for being beautiful and not so much for comfort.

How much does a pair of Louboutin shoes cost?

The shoe prices can range from somewhere between $500 to $2,500.

Is Christian Louboutin a luxury brand?

Yes, Christian Louboutin is a French Luxury Label.