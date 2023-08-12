Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian is recently in the news for her pregnancy. The eldest child of celebrity couple Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, she first appeared in the reality show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive in 2005. Later the entire family was hired by E! for a reality series called Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the rest is history. Kourtney has since found various streams of revenue and her net worth as a successful celebrity is in millions. Here's a look at her net worth, business ventures, and more.

Kourtney Kardashian's net worth stands at an estimated $65 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Kourtney is best known for her appearance in the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The series ran for more than a decade and was a big hit that ended up generating many spin-offs. She went on to make her acting debut in the ABC soap called One Life to Live where she played the role of an attorney.

In 2015, the Kardashians negotiated an $80 million deal for 3 years and then went on to make another $150 million for the rest of the show. Also, it was reported that in 2017, everyone from the family walked away with around $25 million from the contract. "Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, ’cause we all film a lot and we all work hard," Kris told Ellen DeGeneres in her popular daytime show back in 2017.

In 2022, the Kardashian-Jenner family returned to television with their brand new series called The Kardashians which is now available on Hulu.

Among all the other collaborations and small business ventures that she has been part of Kourtney Kardashian established Poosh, a revenue-generating lifestyle and personal wellness website. Along with offering lifestyle blogs filled with tips and advice to shape your life the site also has an e-commerce page selling merchandise. The online business sells products like essential oil diffusers, etc.

"I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that something was missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that," writes Kourtney.

Kourtney launched a children's clothing boutique called Smooch in L.A. and NYC with her mother along with launching D-A-S-H, with her sisters, Khloe and Kim which was another boutique for women's apparel. Again in 2010, she along with her sisters released another clothing line called Bebe.

In 2018, she released a makeup line in collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics that was named, Kourt x Kylie. Apart from that she partnered with Kim Kardashian in 2019 for a now shut-down KKW Beauty perfume. She has also collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop for a candle called This Smells Like My Pooshy. Kourtney also has a vitamin and supplement brand called Lemme which sells only three products. On Instagram, Kourtney earns around $250,000 per sponsored post.

Kourtney bought her first house in 2014 for around $8.5 million. The Calabasas home that sat on 12,000 square feet of land was previously owned by NFL star Keyshawn Johnson. In June 2021, she paid another $12 million for a home in La Quinta, California in the same gated community as her mother. Again in 2022, Travis and Kourtney purchased an oceanfront beach house in Carpinteria, California for $14.5 million. The house was previously owned by famous late-night host Conan O'Brien who had bought it in 2015 for $7.9 million.

