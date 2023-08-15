 Keke Palmer Is a Multi-Talented Performer; What's Her Net Worth?

Name Keke Palmer Net Worth $7.5 Million Salary $0.1 Million Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Production house, acting, singing, and endorsements Gender Female Date Of Birth 26 August 1993 Age 29 Years Nationality American Profession Singer, Actress, Television personality

Keke Palmer, the singer, actress, songwriter, and fashion designer, is worth $7.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, she debunked the claims made by the outlet in an interview with 360 With Speedy, "y’all can’t believe in net worths. First of all, they said my net worth was $7.5 million when I only had $100,000 in the bank. That’s lies. It’s inaccurate. There have been times when it was less. Now, it’s more."

On the other hand, CA Knowledge says her net worth is around $10 million.

She is known for appearing in famous music videos of songs for films such as "Night at the Museum", "Akeelah and the Bee", "Jump In", and "Disneymania 5 and 6", as per the outlet. She has also performed as a voice actor in animated projects like "Unstable Fables: Tortoise vs. Hare". Apart from this, she has also released three mixtapes.

The actress is involved in a number of popular projects. She is best known for her roles in "The Wool Cap" and "Akeelah and the Bee." She was also seen in the lead role in the TV series called, "True Jackson VP." She also has her own production company and a clothes label.

Salary

According to CA Knowledge, Palmer has earned more than $6 million as a singer and songwriter and another $5 million as an actress. She is currently making more than $1 million per year from her clothesline. She also has her own digital TV channel called KeyTV that showcases a new generation of creators, as per NBC News Report.

Salary From "Nope"

Palmer reportedly made a staggering $700,000 for the film "Nope", take the figure with a grain of salt as there's no confirmation regarding the same.

Back in 2020, Palmer reportedly bought a penthouse in Brooklyn for a cool $2.35 million. In 2021, she bought another Studio City for $1.38 million.

Net Worth In 2023 $10 Million Net Worth In 2022 $9 Million Net Worth In 2021 $7 Million Net Worth In 2020 $7 Million Net Worth In 2019 $6 Million Net Worth In 2018 $5 Million

Lauren Keyana Palmer was born in Harvey, Illinois on August 26, 1993, to actor parents Sharon and Larry Palmer, who had met in drama school. Keke bagged her first role back in 2004 in a movie called "Barbershop 2: Back in Business."

Later she signed a record deal with Atlanta Records, and soon she guest starred on "Knights of the South Bronx". However, her breakthrough happened in 2006 when she starred as the protagonist in the film "Akeelah and the Bee" which garnered immense traction.

Keke Palmer won an Emmy, a SAG, and many NAACP Image Awards all before she turned 30. She has also been featured on the Cosmopolitan cover and hosts "Password" with Jimmy Fallon which counts as an achievement, no?

How Old Is Keke Palmer?

Keke Palmer is 29 years old as of August 14, 2023.

What Is The Height Of Keke Palmer?

Her height is 1.67m. (5’ 6”).

What Is Keke Palmer's Breakthrough Project?

She had her breakthrough by starring in the film "Akeelah and the Bee", where she played the titular character Akeelah.

Who Is Keke Palmer's Baby's Daddy?

Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson this February.

