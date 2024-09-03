Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory

Both TikTok users and industry experts seem to be the torn on the subject.

A viral TikTok trend claims that the placement of the couch in a home can tell if the owner is rich. The theory, which first went viral in 2022, says that if the back of the couch touches the wall, it means that the owner is not rich. While it may sound bizarre, there is an explanation that tries to provide some credibility. Even experts have weighed in to provide their two cents on the theory.

In the video, creator @lilhunnydip explains that rich people's couches just sit in the open and they don't touch any walls. She says they have so much space in their living room (because they are rich) that they don't need to place their couches against the wall to save space. "If your couch touches a wall, you're middle class at best," she says.

After her clip went viral, it turned into a trending audio which was picked up by several other creators and users on TikTok. The original audio has been used in over 1,637 videos with people showing off luxurious living rooms with couches not touching the wall, to support the theory.

However, some videos also countered the theory as they showed rich-looking spaces with couches touching the wall. Creators argued that the information wasn't enough and people may choose a simple lifestyle despite being rich.

The industry seems to be torn on the subject with designers both in favor and against floating couches. "This is so silly," Houston-based designer Alexandra Killion told House Beautiful. She argued that she has seen "countless" gorgeous and expensive living rooms with sofas pushed up against the wall.

She also points out that while floating furniture is an indication of a larger room or an open floor plan, it doesn't mean that the owner is rich. "I have seen Manhattan apartments with living rooms that cost much more per square foot than a huge Texas living room," she says in the blog.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Kelsey Dody

Furthermore, floating a couch in the living room may not be practical as well. Molly Torres Portnoff of DATE Interiors noted in the blog that floating couches present some challenges as well. "Where does the table lamp on the side table or a standing lamp next to the sofa plug into?" she says. She also admitted that floating the couch a few inches can create a more dynamic look, but it has to cater to the needs of the room.

While Portnoff questioned the logic of floating furniture, she also mentioned that the theory isn't entirely wrong. "Generally, having at least a few inches of space behind a sofa, instead of pushed tight against the wall, creates a more luxe look," she wrote.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Juan Ordonez on

In an Apartment Theory article, designer Lauren DeBello also explains that floating couches can create a more cozy feeling. She argues that such an arrangement creates a divide in a large open room and creates seating geared towards conversation. Adding to this, the piece's fellow designer, Linda Hayslett says that floating furniture makes a statement as well. “It’s almost like art,” she says.