What Is Twilight Series Author Stephanie Meyer's Net Worth?

Name Stephanie Meyer Net worth $120 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Writing, production, acting DOB 24 December 1973 Age 49 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Author, producer, actor

Also Read: Mookie Betts Is The Highest-Paid Second Baseman in MLB History: A Look At His Rising Net Worth

Stephenie Meyer arrives at the premiere of 'Austenland' | Getty Images | Photo by Angela Weiss

American author and film producer Stephanie Meyer has an estimated net worth of $120 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Meyer is one of the highest-selling fiction authors of all time. Her globally popular "Twilight" book series sold over 100 million copies worldwide, and the film series adaptation has grossed over $1.8 billion at the global box office, as per Forbes.

In 2023, USA Today reported a new television series based on Meyer's best-selling novels is in early development with Lionsgate TV.

Also Read: Actor, Director, and Producer Chris Cooper Won an Oscar for His Role in ‘Adaptation’; What’s His Net Worth?

Career as an author

Meyer earned a National Merit Scholarship in 1992 and attended Brigham Young University in Utah. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature in 1997. By that time, she was already married to the love of her life and became a homemaker caring for their three children.

Also Read: From 'Harry Potter' to 'Oppenheimer': How Rich Is Oscar-Winning Actor Gary Oldman?

As per Meyer’s media interviews, Meyer dreamt about an "average girl" and a "fantastically beautiful, sparkly" vampire, who became Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in her novels later.

She wrote a first draft of her story which became the 13th chapter of "Twilight.” She then went back to writing the first 12 chapters. She joined a group of aspiring female writers and finished her first novel in just three months.

Convinced by her sister, Meyer sent her manuscript to about 15 literary agencies, nine of which rejected her material and five never responded. The sole positive response came from an assistant at Writers House named Genevieve, who asked Stephenie for the novel's first three chapters before requesting the complete work

A special tenth anniversary edition of "Twilight" | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

A month after Meyer sent her material, the Writers House literary agent Jodi Reamer called Meyer about representing "Twilight" and sent her work to nine publishers. Ultimately, Little, Brown, and Company offered Stephenie a three-book deal worth $750,000.

"Twilight" was published on October 5, 2005, and within a month it reached #5 on "The New York Times" Children's Chapter Books best-seller list and went on to top it later. Further, the book was named Best Book of The Year by "Publishers Weekly" and in 2006 "New Moon," was published which stayed on the "The New York Times" Children's Chapter Books list for nearly half a year.

Getty Images | Photo by Roger Kisby

This was followed by her third book, "Eclipse," which was published in 2007, and "Breaking Dawn" published in 2008. The latter sold a whopping 1.3 million copies on the first day of its release, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The books were also adapted into a series of five films.

According to Forbes, Meyer earned $40 million in 2009 alone, out of which $7 million came from movie royalties. Notably, her third Twilight installment pulled in $175 million in its first six days, in the year 2010.

While she made cameos in some of the films, she also co-produced the last two films, "Breaking Dawn- Part 1" and Breaking Dawn- Part 2", which added to her income. Further in 2023, a new television series based on the novels is in early development with Lionsgate TV, USA Today reported.

She along with her husband Christian bought a $819,000, 3,316 square foot home in Cave Creek, Arizona. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the property features a 5-bedroom house that includes a fireplace, swimming pool, and pristine mountain views.

She married Christian Meyer in 1994 at the age of 21. The two reportedly met at the church when they were both children. They have three sons together, named Gabe, Seth, and Eli. While Meyer worked as a homemaker before her career as an author took off, Christian retired from his job as an auditor to take care of the children and support Meyer.

2006 Young Adult Library Services Association: Best Fiction for Young Adults for "Twilight,"

2009 British Book Awards: Children's Book of the Year award for "Breaking Dawn"

2008 USA Today: Author of the Year.

How old is Stephanie Meyer?

Stephanie Meyer is 49 years old.

Who is Stephanie Meyer's husband?

Stephanie Meyer has been married to Christian Meyer since 1994.

What is Stephanie Meyer’s net worth?

Stephanie Meyer has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

What is Stephanie Meyer's real name?

Stephanie Meyer was born Stephenie Morgan.

Is Stephanie Meyer still writing?

In 2023, USA Today reported that Meyer is working on two more additions to the Twilight saga.

What did Stephenie Meyer do before Twilight?

Stephanie Meyer reportedly worked as a homemaker, caring for her three sons, before her career in writing took off.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elissa Is One of the Best-Known Artists in the Arab World; What Is Her Net Worth?

What Is Football Legend Ronaldo Nazario's Net Worth?