Name Sean Astin Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Film Acting & Direction Annual Income $1.4 Million Date of Birth 25 February 1971 Age 52 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Film & TV (Director & Producer), Actor, Screenwriter, Voice Artist

The American actor and director Sean Astin who became famous as Samwise Gamgee in the popular film series "The Lord of the Rings" has an estimated net worth of $10 million as per the Celebrity Net Worth. He has appeared in several TV series and movies and first tasted fame with the adventure film "The Goonies" in 1985. Astin has worked with several renowned artists including Brian Keith, Nia Long, Tim Thomerson, Kevin Bacon, Adam Sandler, and Drew Barrymore. A few of Sean Astin's best projects include "Rudy", "Encino Man", "Toy Soldiers", "50 First Dates", "The Lord of the Rings", and "The Do-Over".

Sean Astin (L) and Elijah Wood during "The Lord of the Rings" panel at the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con | Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino

The prominent actor-director Sean Astin earns most of his income from filmography, TV series, and acting which means an annual income of $1.4 million. Apart from acting he has also worked as a voice artist and given his voice in the animated series "Special Agent Oso" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". He was also seen in "Stranger Things, " a huge hit on Netflix. His appearances and role in TV web series include "Please Don’t Hit Me, Mom", "The Rules of Marriage", "The O’Briens", and "The B.R.A.T. Patrol". Astin has devoted himself and enjoys doing small and guest roles in TV series and movies. He now lives in a luxurious and opulent home in Calabasas, California with his wife and children and is seen making public appearances with his wife.

(L-R) Actors Billy Boyd, Sean Astin, and Elijah Wood at the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center |Getty Images |Gilbert Carrasquillo

After a year of dating, Sean married Christine Harrell in 1992 and is blessed with three children. Christine started her career as a model and became a film producer and is also the CFO of Lava Entertainment. The couple has now been happily married for 28 years with their three daughters Alexandra, Elizabeth, and Isabella. Astin and Christine have co-produced a variety of films and projects. Apart from movies, Sean also likes to spend his time and energy running and has completed the 2015 Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Sean is also involved in political endeavors and has been seen supporting Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and his friend Dan Adler.

Actor Sean Astin (C) with daughter Ali Astin (L) and Christine Astin (R)

| Photo by Kevin Winter | Getty Images)

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Frances Fisher, Sean Astin and Sheryl Lee Ralph walk in the Netflix to Paramount SAG-AFTRA Solidarity March on September 13, 2023, in Hollywood, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2004: Best Supporting Actor for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Critics Choice Awards 2004: Best Acting Ensemble for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival 1995: President Award for "Low Life"

- Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards 2004: Best Supporting Actor for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003: Best On-Screen Team for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Young Artist Awards 1990: Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture for "Staying Together"

- Utah Film Critics Association Awards 2003: Best Supporting Actor for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Sean Astin (L) and Boris Mojsovski | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Does Sean Astin have siblings?

Yes. Sean Astin has five siblings: Mackenzie Astin, Tom Astin, David Astin, Kevin Pearce, and Allen Astin.

Is Sean Astin married?

Yes. Sean Astin got married to Christine Harrell in 1992.

How many awards has Sean Astin won?

Sean Astin has won 25 awards and secured 56 nominations.

