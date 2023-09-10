Name Drew Barrymore Net worth $125 Million Sources of income Acting, Producing, Hosting DOB 22 February 1975 Age 48 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, TV show host, Entrepreneur

Actress, director producer, and host of her own CBS daytime talk show, Drew Barrymore has an estimated net worth of $125 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Barrymore started her career as a child actor with iconic films such as “E.T. The Extra-terrestrial,” and didn't look back as she kept delivering hit movies as she grew up. She even turned launched her own production company, Flower Films, along with a cosmetics line, and in 2023, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Drew Barrymore at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Blended' | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

In line with her responsibility towards the industry, Barrymore stepped down as host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the strike by the Writer's Guild of America.

Drew Barrymore Pulls Out of Hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in Support of Writers Strike, Plans 2024 Return (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/5qEGrT24vP — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2023

What are Drew Barrymore’s sources of income?

Barrymore's main source of income has always remained her acting career, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, Barrymore made about $15 million per film at the peak of her acting career. After getting paid $500,000 for "Donnie Darko," she commanded a $3 million salary for “Ever After” in 1998, and in 2000 for the "Charlie's Angels" films she was paid $9 million and $14 million respectively.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu at the portrait for the film 'Charlie's Angels' | Getty Images |

Other ventures

She has also produced films like “Never Been Kissed”, and “Donnie Darko”, and her firm owns the film rights to “Charlie's Angels” as well. Barrymore has also been hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Real estate and overall assets

Barrymore extravagant real estate deals over the years include a $5.5 million purchase of a 5,600-square-foot home near the beach in the Hamptons in 2019. Before that, she paid $5.5 million for a 6,258-square-foot mansion in Montecito, California in 2010, and then sold it for $6.35 million, after listing it for $7.5 million in 2013. In 2018, she sold another home in Hollywood Hills for $16.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Personal life

Barrymore's first marriage with bar owner Jeremy Thomas lasted for just two months in 1994 when she was 19. In 2000 she married comedian Tom Green and the two made cameo appearances in each other's films before getting divorced in 2002. Nearly a decade later, she married art consultant Will Kopelman, and they have two daughters.

Drew Barrymore, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

The couple divorced in 2016, and In 2022, in an episode of her show, Barrymore revealed that she is back to dating again.

FAQs

How old is Drew Barrymore?

Drew Barrymore is 48 years old.

Who is Drew Barrymore married to?

After her divorce in 2016, Barrymore is dating but isn't married to anyone.

Who does Drew Barrymore have a child with?

Drew Barrymore had daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

