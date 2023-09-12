Name Kevin Bacon Net worth $45 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting Date of birth 8 July 1958 Age 65 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor/Musician

Actor and musician, Kevin Bacon has an estimated net worth of $45 million, as of August, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This is a combined estimate along with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, who is also a renowned actress. Bacon is best known for his role in the smash hit “Footloose” (1984). Since then he has played a range of roles winning countless awards over the course of his long career.

Bacon pocketed a salary of $500,000 for his role in the 1990 horror comedy “Tremors”, as per The Richest. Further for one of most famous appearances in “Footloose” Bacon was paid over $1 million. For the film “A Few Good Men”, Bacon received a salary of $650 thousand. However, his major paycheck came from the film “Sleepers” for which he was paid $2.5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Here's how much Kevin Bacon lost in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme

Bacon and his wife Kyra had a significantly larger fortune before they fell prey to Bernie Madoff’s infamous Ponzi scheme. The couple suffered losses worth tens of millions of dollars with many estimating their total loss to between $30 and $40 million. The two reportedly had a combined net worth of over $100 million, before the scam.

Bacon along with his wife Kyra bought a $2.5 million home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2011. Before that, the couple purchased a 40-acre rural property in Sharon, Connecticut, in the 1990s, as per Celebrity Net Worth. They also own a luxury apartment with views of Central Park in New York City.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988. The two met while on the set of "Lemon Sky" and were soon romantically linked. They have appeared side by side in many films since their marriage and the couple has two children together. Before Kyra, Bacon was in a long relationship, with Tracy Pollan, a fellow actress.

2010 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for “Taking Chance” 2013 Saturn Award: Best Actor on Television For “The Following” 2010 Joel Siegel Award 1996 Critics Choice Award: Best Actor For “Murder in the First” 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries For “Taking Chance” 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast For “Apollo 13” 2009 Gold Derby TV Award: TV Movie/Mini Actor For “Taking Chance” 2003 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

How old is Kevin Bacon?

Kevin Bacon is 65 years old.

What is Kevin Bacon's real name?

Kevin Bacon’s full name is Kevin Norwood Bacon.

Are Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick still married?

Yes, Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick are one of Hollywood’s longest-running couples.

How old was Kevin Bacon when he did "Footloose"?

Kevin Bacon was 24 years old at the time of shooting for "Footloose".

Has Kevin Bacon ever won an Oscar?

Despite winning a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kevin Bacon hasn't received an Academy Award nomination.

