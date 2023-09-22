Name Roger Goodell Net worth $200 million Salary $64 million Annual income N/A Sources of income NFL DOB 19 February 1959 Age 64 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Sports Executive

Also Read: Here’s How Much ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Luke Perry Made During His Lifetime

American sports executive and the current Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), Roger Goodell has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of August, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Goodell took over the reins after Paul Tagliabue retired as the commissioner. Goodell was among the four finalists in the race for the job and he emerged as the winner of a close vote in 2006.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft | Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

At the time of his appointment as commissioner in 2007, Goodell took home a salary of a mere $6 million per year. However, within a year, his salary doubled to $12 million. It fell in 2009 and 2010 to $10 million per year before climbing back to $12 million in 2011.

Also Read: What Is Acclaimed Actor and Producer Courtney B. Vance's Net Worth?

Outgoing NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and new commissioner Roger Goodell, pose following the selection of Goodell | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Daniel

In 2012, Goodell signed a five-year extension which was the same season in which he faced a four-and-a-half month lockout due to which his salary was just $1. However, Goodell still earned about $29.5 million in 2012, and then his earnings skyrocketed to $44.2 million in 2013. In 2015, and 2018, he made about $40 million and in 2014, 2016, and 2017, he made $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: Rick Riordan's Legendary 'Percy Jackson' Series Has Sold Over 30 Million Copies; What's His Net Worth?

Roger Goodell speaks onstage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft | Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

The NFL stopped reporting his salary in 2018 and in 2023 he signed a multi-year contract extension agreement which would keep him as commissioner through the 2027 season. It is estimated that as of today, Goodell earns around $64 million in total compensation, including salary and bonuses, per year. Celebrity Net Worth reports that his pay is mostly made up of incentives with more than 90% of his total earnings coming from bonuses. Additionally, Goodell is also the President of NFL Charities.

Goodell bought a 6,423 square foot house in Bronxville, New York. He bought the property for $4.1 million in 2005, heavy.com reported citing Zillow. Just a short ride away from New York City, Goodell lives with his wife Jane Skinner in the house that features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Goodell and Skinner also owned an apartment in Manhattan Upper East Side which they sold in 2007 for $2.72 million, according to Berg Properties.

Goodell married Jane Skinner, a famous anchor for Fox News, in 1997. In 2001, the couple welcomed twin daughters. Goodell has four brothers, among them are Tim, the Senior Vice President for the Hess Corporation, and Michael who is married to Jack Kenny, the creator of the NBC series "The Book of Daniel."

How old is Roger Goodell?

Roger Goodell is 54 years old.

Did Roger Goodell ever play football?

Roger Goodell was a three-sport star in football, basketball, and baseball, when he was in Bronxville High School. He was even named the school's athlete of the year but injuries prevented him from playing playing college football.

Who is the CEO of NFL?

Roger Goodell serves as the Commissioner of the NFL.

How much is Roger Goodell's salary?

Roger Goodell reportedly earns $64 million per year including salary and bonuses.

What is Roger Goodell’s net worth?

Roger Goodell has an estimated net worth of $200 million as of August, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is the Net Worth of Acclaimed Actress and Producer Jessica Chastain?

From Backstreet Boys to Big Bucks, What is Howie Dorough's Net Worth?