Name Dreezy Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Album Sales, Tours, Concerts, Live Shows, Digital Platform Streaming Sales Date of Birth March 28, 1994 Age 29 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, Composer

Seandrea Sledge, popularly known as Dreezy is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Dreezy has an estimated net worth of $2 million. After exploring various forms of artistic expression, she delved into scatting, dabbled in poetry writing, and eventually gravitated towards singing at ten years old. By the age of 14, she discovered a newfound passion for rapping, cementing her journey into the world of hip-hop.

Dreezy performs onstage at the House of Vans Chicago in Austin, Texas in 2017 | Getty Images for SXSW | Photo by Hutton Supancic

Dreezy got her fame as a rapper when she signed with Interscope Records and released her albums "No Hard Feelings" in 2016 and "Big Dreez" in 2019. She was famously known and given the title of "Princess of Chicago Rap" by Vice Magazine in 2014. Her debut mixtape "Schizo" and extended play "From Now On" were blockbusters and secured the 10th position on US Heatseekers Charts.

At the start of her rapping career, the singer made several collaborative mixtapes with Nicki Minaj, Lil Herb, Lil Durk, T-Pain, and Gucci Mane. As time went by, her career also skyrocketed with the releases of mixtapes, albums, extended plays, and several concerts and tours. She was also seen as Queen Cabrini in "Beats," a Netflix film. Most of Dreezy's income comes from her songs, concerts, tours, shows, and endorsement deals.

(L-R) Dreezy, Big Boi, and FADER Founder Rob Stone attend Fader Fort 2019 - Day 2 on March 14, 2019, in New York City | WireImage | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Dreezy's concert tickets are available at a starting price of $93.00, although the final cost can be influenced by various factors. For those seeking to book the rapper for private or corporate events, her charges typically range between $10,000 and $20,000. In 2022, she collaborated with Coi Leray on the release of her song "Balance My Lows" and has since chosen to work independently, parting ways with Interscope Records.

Dreezy's musical prowess is evident in her consistent chart-topping success. Her songs have consistently secured top positions on various charts, including the US Rhythmic, US R&B, Billboard Hot 100, and US Hip-Hop Charts. Beyond solo endeavors, she has actively participated in numerous musical tours, captivating audiences in cities such as Nashville, Chicago, San Bernardino, and New York City. The rapper has mentioned that J. Cole and Lil Wayne were her inspirations in the rap world, but J. Cole is her favorite.

Although Dreezy tries staying out of the media spotlight, she somehow manages to be part of the hottest talks. The rapper has been single for a long time now but has dated quite a few men in the past. Dreezy found love with fellow singer and songwriter Jacquees. Their relationship started in 2018, and they went through highs and lows as a couple. However, the love story took an unexpected turn, leading to the two parting ways in 2020. Both Dreezy and Jacquees took to Twitter to share statements addressing the end of their relationship.

Jacquees and Dreezy attend the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City | WireImage | Photo by Monica Schipper

Instagram 1.4 Million Followers Twitter 364.1K Followers Facebook 1.1 Million Followers Youtube 818K Subscribers

Rapper Dreezy (c) performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson

- Guild of Music Supervisors Award 2023 (Nominee): Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television for "Rap Sh!t"

- Grammys Award 2022 (Nominee): Album of the Year for "Back Of My Mind"

- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 (Nominee): Best New R&B Artist

Dreezy attends EMPIRE Salutes The Grammys With Adam Blackstone & Friends at City Market Social House on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California | Getty Images for EMPIRE | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Where was Dreezy born?

Dreezy was born in Chicago, Illinois on 29th March 1994.

Which are the best songs by Dreezy?

"Spar," "Wasted," "Love Someone," "We Gon Ride," "Chanel Slides," "Ecstasy," and "Ready" to name a few.

Has Dreezy received any awards?

No, Dreezy hasn't won an award yet, but she has garnered three notable nominations, showcasing her recognition and acclaim within the music industry.

Are Dreezy and Jacquees in a relationship?

Their love story took an unexpected turn and the two parted ways in 2020.

