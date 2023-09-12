Name J. Cole Net Worth $60 Million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income Rapping, production, and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 28, 1985 Age 38 years Nationality American Profession Record producer, rapper, songwriter, musician

American rapper, songwriter, producer, and basketball player Jermaine Lamarr Cole, also known as J. Cole, has amassed a $60 million net worth thanks to his diverse skillset. One of the world's highest-paid rappers, who first struck a chord with his 2007 mixtape "The Come Up," is also a self-taught pianist who produces singles for other artists. After minting his fortune from hip-hop, J Cole also fulfilled his lifelong aspiration of becoming a basketball player as a member of the Canadian Elite League team Scarborough Shooting Stars. He also had a stint with the Basketball Africa League Side Rwanda Patriots.

What are J. Cole's sources of income?

J. Cole performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Cole primarily rakes in revenue by consistently releasing chart-topping albums and hit songs as a rapper to generate royalties through sales as well as streaming platforms. In addition to that, live performances, concerts, and tours supplement his income owing to sold-out shows despite high ticket prices. Cole's music production skills have also helped him earn by collaborating with the likes of Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar.

He took an entrepreneurial turn with the launch of his own record label, Dreamville Records, which has released successful albums for emerging artists. Cole receives a share of the revenue generated by Dreamville's signed artists. Beyond music, his minority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets NBA team bolstered his financial portfolio.

J. Cole's salary

Other than catchy tracks, Cole consistently impresses with an estimated yearly income of approximately $30 million, derived from album sales and streaming, as well as live performances. Tyler, the Creator's 32-city tour, amassed $32.6 million from the sale of 389,000 tickets. The Los Angeles show at Crypto.com Arena alone brought in $1.6 million, while the two-night performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City added $2.9 million.

J. Cole performs during the 2016 Life is Beautiful festival in LA | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Cole's brand endorsements

Cole has joined the ranks of sports brand PUMA's ambassadors, with a multi-year partnership for endorsements promising revenues from 2020 onwards.

A look at J. Cole’s assets and real estate

Cole also owns a swanky car collection, which features coveted brands such as Bugatti, Bentley, Jaguar, Lamborghini, and Porsche. But despite the opulence in his garage, Cole has been frequently spotted opting for a more eco-friendly mode of transport – his bicycle.

J. Cole performs onstage during The Meadows Music & Arts Festival Day in New York | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

J. Cole’s social media following

Instagram 8.2 Million followers Facebook 5.9 Million followers Twitter 14 Million followers

J. Cole performs onstage during the Pemberton Music Festival in Canada | Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Chin

Personal life

In 2009, J. Cole's remarkable talent caught the attention of Roc Nation, a prominent entertainment company founded by rap icon Jay-Z. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of his journey to stardom as he signed a record deal with Roc Nation, becoming the label's first-ever artist. His debut studio album, "Cole World: The Sideline Story," released in 2011, not only debuted at the pinnacle of the US Billboard 200 but also achieved platinum certification. This early success set the stage for a prolific career, with subsequent albums such as "Born Sinner" (2013), "2014 Forest Hills Drive" (2014), "4 Your Eyez Only" (2016), "KOD" (2018), and "The Off-Season" (2021). Cole's music is celebrated for its introspective and socially conscious lyrics, delving into personal struggles, societal issues, and his transformative journey.

J. Cole is married to Melissa Heholt, who attended St. John's University with him, and now serves as the Executive Director of the Dreamville Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the rapper. Cole revealed that they have a son in a May 2018 radio interview, and in July 2019, he shared the news that they were expecting another child.

Awards and recognition

Grammy Awards:

Won: Best Rap Song for "A Lot" (with 21 Savage)

Nominated: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song

Billboard Music Awards:

Won: Top Rap Album for "2014 Forest Hills Drive"

Nominated: Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Tour

MTV Video Music Awards:

Nominated: Best Hip Hop for "Power Trip" (featuring Miguel), Best Video with a Social Message for "Crooked Smile" (featuring TLC), Song of the Summer for "The London" (with Travis Scott and Young Thug)

MTV Europe Music Awards:

Nominated: Best Hip-Hop

NAACP Image Awards:

Nominated: Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration for "No Sleep" (with Janet Jackson), Outstanding Music Video, Outstanding Song, Contemporary

FAQs

What were J. Cole's previous rap names before he became J. Cole?

Cole originally went by the names Blaza and Therapist before adopting the name J. Cole.

What jobs did J. Cole have before pursuing a career in rap?

J. Cole worked briefly as an ad salesman at a newspaper and as a bill collector, although he faced challenges in both roles before focusing on his rap career.

Who is J. Cole's biggest inspiration?

J. Cole's biggest inspirations in his early years were classic rappers like Eminem, Nas, and Canibus.

