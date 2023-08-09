Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-American rapper, model, actress and R&B singer-songwriter, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. And now, she is all set to enter the gaming industry as the first-ever female celebrity "Operator" playable character in "Call of Duty" Season 5, per an announcement by Activision.

She will appear alongside Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage in "Warzone and Modern Warfare 2" as part of CoD's "50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration".

The Road To Stardom and Net Worth

Minaj's journey from mixtapes to chart-topping albums and numerous accolades showcases her remarkable career and financial success. She has a net worth of $150 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Minaj's ascent to stardom was accelerated by three immensely popular mixtapes, released between 2007 and 2009. Her debut album, "Pink Friday" (2010), was a massive hit, featuring the quadruple Platinum track "Super Bass." This paved the way for her to become the first female artist with seven simultaneous tracks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her subsequent albums, including "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded," "The Pinkprint," and "Queen," solidified her position as a dominant force in the music industry.

The Queen of the 'Barbz' has joined forces with Ice Spice for a long-awaited collaboration titled "Barbie World." This track featured in the Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack in 2023 marks their reunion after a decade. Their previous remix of Ice Spice's "Princess Diana" reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting the stage for their new musical venture.

Minaj's earnings over the years reflect her consistent and remarkable trajectory. From a modest $4 million in 2010, her annual earnings soared to $29 million in 2013. Even amid changing industry dynamics, Minaj maintained a robust financial standing, amassing total career earnings of $186 million (before taxes) by 2022.

In addition to her rising fame, Nicki Minaj's journey has been punctuated by noteworthy controversies and incidents that hit the headlines. However, these controversies haven't hindered Minaj's ability to release new tracks and leverage her fame for financial gain. Despite controversies, Minaj remains a prolific artist, and her collaborations now command $500,000 per verse, reports Work and Money Magazine.

Social Media Empire

Minaj's allure extends beyond controversies as her shrewdly crafted hip-hop lyrics, innovative use of alter egos and accents and dynamic stage presence have garnered her an extensive fan base. These elements contribute to her status as the most followed rapper on Instagram, boasting an impressive 224 million followers and counting as of August 8, 2023. Minaj's posts gather 1.75 million likes on average, a remarkable number compared to the typical 21 likes on most Instagram accounts. Leveraging her exceptional 1.0% engagement rate, Minaj can charge around $2 to $3.50 per thousand followers for sponsored posts. With her following, a single post could bring in $288,310, potentially even reaching $576,610. If she were to post just one sponsored update a day, this profile could amass a stunning $210.46 million annually, per Net Worth Spot.

Minaj's talent has been widely recognized with over 100 notable awards, including six American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two People's Choice Awards. While her Grammy Awards nominations have reached double digits, Minaj is yet to secure a win for her unmatched contribution to the music scene.

Real estate ventures and car collection

While Minaj's career soared, her real estate journey saw significant milestones. For years, she opted to rent lavish properties, like the mansion she shared with ex-partner Meek Mill in Beverly Hills. Marking a new chapter for her financial portfolio, Minaj acquired her own property in late 2022—a sprawling 12,000-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California, purchased for $19.5 million.

CA Knowledge reports that Nicki Minaj boasts an impressive collection of assets, including over 13 real estate properties, a fleet of six cars, and two luxurious yachts. Her cash reserves exceed $18 million, complemented by a $15 million stock portfolio featuring companies like Comcast, Tesla, and more. Recent purchases include a $90,000 Range Rover Autobiography and a $1 million Bugatti Veyron. Her car collection also boasts a BMW X8, Porsche 911 and Ferrari F8.

Minaj's personal life has had its share of challenges and triumphs. Despite early struggles, including her father's addiction and a challenging upbringing, she channeled her determination into her career. She weathered personal losses such as the tragic murder of her cousin which found expression in her songs.

Beyond her music, Minaj has played a significant role in endorsing various products, from cosmetics to gadgets. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends to her successful line of fragrances. She has also used her platform to voice her views on social issues and women's empowerment.

