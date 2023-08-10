 What Is Peter Dinklage’s Net Worth?

Peter Dinklage is a huge name in Hollywood as he has appeared in tons of movies and hit shows. While most may know him as Tyrion Lannister from HBO’s “Game Of Thrones”, the 54-year-old actor has appeared in other smash hits like "Elf", "Underdog", "X-Men: Days of Future Past", "Avengers: Infinity War", "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", and "Cyrano".

Recently, Dinklage became the narrator for the Netflix docuseries, “How to Become a Cult Leader”, which tells the stories of six of the most notorious cults of all time.

Peter Dinklage has a massive net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As per the portal, the majority of his wealth came from “Game of Thrones” in which he appeared for several consecutive seasons, securing lucrative contracts.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, Peter Dinklage’s salary per episode was $1.1 million for the final two seasons. This works out to be a total of $14.3 million for just the final two seasons of the show. This salary amount currently stands as the sixth highest amount any actor has ever earned on a TV show and it made Dinklage one of the 10 highest-paid actors in TV history.

According to a 2017 report from Variety, Dinklage was among one of the several actors on the show that earned an estimated $500,000 per episode for the previous seasons. This means, Dinklage made a total of $10 million in total starring in the previous seasons.

According to Daily Express, Dinklage along with Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, had all signed contracts that could earn them over $2.5 million (£2million) per episode for the second-to-last season. This extra income was coming from salary bonuses and clauses that give them bonuses based on syndication payments from 170 countries. Thus, the total earnings of Dinklage from “Game of Thrones” is estimated to be more than $30 million.

Peter Hayden Dinklage was born and raised in New Jersey, and over the years, he has chosen to stay close to home. While Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt have kept their family out of the spotlight, there have been rumors that the couple bought a home in Morristown, New Jersey, for $4.7 Million.

Earlier, it was reported that they owned a home in New York City for nearly 20 years before moving away in 2012. Since then, the most that is known about them is that the Dinklage family lives in upstate New York, as per therichest.com.

Even though Dinklage has remained quiet about his private life, Hot Cars reported that the star has only one main mode of private transportation, a Chrysler 300. While normal Chrysler 300s cost in the range of $33,545 to $55,000, Peter’s Chrysler is special as it has been designed specifically for his short stature. The custom specs probably cost more than what the normal cars do. Fun fact, Dinklage has even voiced an ad campaign for Chrysler.

In addition to the smashing success “Game of Thrones”, Dinklage has been a part of some serious money makers on the big screen. As per a Cheat Sheet report, six of the movies in which Dinklage played a role have earned greater than $100 million each at the box office.

Apart from acting, he is famous for his deep voice and has been featured as the narrator or voice actor in several movies and shows. He voiced the role of Mighty Eagle in "The Angry Birds Movie" (2016), which earned $107.5 million. Further, he featured in the role of Trumpkin in “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)”, which earned a reported $141.6 million.

