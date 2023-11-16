Name Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Modeling, Acting, Endorsement Date of Birth April 18, 1987 Age 36 years Gender Female Nationality British Profession Supermodel, Businessperson, Film Actor, Designer

Also Read: What Was Iconic Fashion Designer Yves Saint Laurent's Net Worth?

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a British model and actress known for her appearances in "About Face," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon". She boasts a staggering net worth of $30 million. Whiteley started her modeling career at the age of sixteen and has worked for brands like British Vogue, GQ, Elle, Burberry, Marks & Spencer, and many others. She is recognized as one of the highest-paid models as she independently made around $11 million from various projects. In 2010, she walked the ramp for Prada in Milan and Giles Deacon in Paris. She is widely recognized as the face of Burberry.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is seen on June 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rosie's income mainly comes from modeling and acting projects. She is also known to endorse high-end brands. After the supermodel started her career, she got her first job in a Levi's commercial. In late 2004, she made her debut as a model and walked the ramp with Naomi Campbell. She also modeled for Teen Vogue. By 2010, she became a Victoria's Secret lingerie model, gaining international recognition and various project deals. Moreover, she is known to be part of a nude photoshoot for the Pirelli Calendar.

Also Read: What Is Grammy-Winning Rapper Mike Will Made-It's Net Worth?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the "Club Zero" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Also Read: What Is Ace Pitcher Max Scherzer's Net Worth?

Rosie and her partner Jason Statham are known for their glamorous public appearances and an even more glamorous lifestyle. In 2011, the couple made headlines when they purchased a Hollywood Hills Home for $7.3 million. Four years later, the house was purchased by Johnny Galecki for $9.2 million. Later in 2015, they purchased a house above Sunset Strip for a whopping $2.7 million. Their prime residence is in Beverly Hills, costing $13 million. The couple recently moved from Los Angeles to London and it is not confirmed where they currently live. However, Rosie has posted some pictures of their project property.

Whiteley met Jason Statham at a party and stated they both had instant chemistry. They started dating in 2010 and got engaged six years later. A year later, in 2017, the couple welcomed their son Jack and recently welcomed their daughter into their life. The model and Statham have a 20-year age gap. Rosie used to smoke and drink until she quit in 2012, maintaining her smoke-free lifestyle since then. Her partner, Statham, recognized for his outstanding roles in "The Meg," "Fast & Furious 7," and "Crank," is a renowned English actor.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the "Fast X" Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Instagram 19.5 Million Followers Twitter 528.8K Followers Facebook 800K Followers Youtube 218K Subscribers

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

- Elle Style Awards 2015 (Winner): Model of the Year

- Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2016 (Winner): Businesswoman of the Year

- CinemaCon, USA 2011 (Winner): Female Star of Tomorrow

- Gold Derby Awards 2016 (Nominee): Best Ensemble Cast for "Mad Max: Fury Road"

- Teen Choice Award 2011 (Nominee): Choice Summer Movie Star Female for "Transformers: Dark of the Moon"

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents the Accessories Designer of the Year award during The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

Is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley married?

No. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is engaged to Jason Statham and has two children Jack and Isabella.

Does Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have siblings?

Yes. She has two siblings, Toby Huntington-Whiteley and Florence Huntington-Whiteley.

What is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley famous for?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is famous as Victoria's Secret supermodel and for her work in movies like "About Face," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," and "Love Me Tender...Or Else."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Oscar-Winning Filmmaker and 'Life of Pi' Director Ang Lee's Net Worth?

What Is Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing's Net Worth?