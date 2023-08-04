Jason Statham has returned as the leading star with "Meg 2: The Trench" in which he plays the role of an ex-Martine turned deep-sea diver. The first instalment of the film was released in 2018, which was a smashing success grossing $530 million worldwide, as per IMDB. The sequel, which was released on August 4, 2023, is also gearing up to be a summer box office hit, carrying on the massive momentum of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

The Man Who Came From Nothing

Jason Statham's career has come a long way since he sold fragrances on the street. Starting small, Statham has become a full-blown action star and one of the highest-paid actors headlining movies and starring in big franchises like “Fast and the Furious”, “Transporter” and “The Mechanic.” The star has amassed a massive net worth, made some deep-pocketed investments in real estate and created a car collection as well.

What is Jason Statham’s Net Worth?

The British actor’s net worth is estimated to be $90 million as of August 4, 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Over his multi-decade career, Statham has starred in dozens of films that grossed billions of dollars at the box office, making him one of the highest-paid action stars in the world today.

Starting in his career, Statham received $6,937 for his role in Guy Ritchie's thriller, "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," according to The Richest. In 2000, he collaborated again with Guy Ritchie for “Snatch”, for which he was paid an estimated $20,760. However, his commercial success in the “Transporter” trilogy (2002-2008) established him as one of Hollywood's top action stars as the series grossed $310,705,790 worldwide. Statham reportedly received a paycheck of $450,000 for the 2003 film, “The Italian Job.” For one of his latest films, "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," Jason Statham made $13 million, according to Variety.

Statham’s movies have crossed over $1.5 billion in ticket sales worldwide in 15 years (2002-2017), per BBC. Currently, the action star charges around $10-15 million per film, according to Men’s Health.

Over the years, Jason Statham has invested wisely in the real estate market. In 2009, he bought an exclusive beachfront home in Malibu, California, for a whopping $10.6 million. After over a decade, the actor sold this property for $20 million in January 2020.

Later in 2011, he bought another luxurious Malibu home from Hollywood star Ben Stiller for $7.3 million. The property was earlier owned by legendary American drummer Hal Blaine. Statham later sold this property for $9.2 million to Johnny Galecki, one of the stars of the popular show, "The Big Bang Theory" in 2015. In the same year Statham along with his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley bought a mid-century paradise on the Sunset Strip in LA for $2.7 million. This property has been up for sale for $6,995,000, according to The Richest.

Over the years, the couple’s primary residence has been in Beverly Hills which is worth $13 million. Further, the couple invested in a four-storeyed home during the lockdown that cost around $10.4 million after renovations.

Statham’s Car Collection

According to a report by Car HP, Jason Statham’s exotic car collection is worth $3.5 million. True to his action hero persona, he owns some of the fastest and the most renowned line of sports cars.

Some of the cars in his collection include a McLaren Senna worth $1,050,000, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta worth $320,000, a Porsche 911 (997) GT2 worth about $250,000, a $144,000 Range Rover, and a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 which costs approximately $354,000.

