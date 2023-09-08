Name Naomi Campbell Networth $80 Million Salary $7 Million + Annual Income $7 Million + Source of Income Acting, Modelling, Endorsements Gender Female DOB May 22, 1970 Age 53 Years Old Profession Supermodel, Actor, Fashion designer, Writer, Television producer Nationality British

Also Read: Cindy Crawford, One of the Original 'Supers', Is a Global Brand; What's Her Net Worth?

Naomi Campbell, the iconic British supermodel and actress, boasts an impressive net worth of $80 million. Her journey to stardom began at the age of 15, and she has since become one of the most successful and highest-paid supermodels in the fashion industry. Naomi's career extends beyond modeling, encompassing acting, music, and extensive philanthropic work.

Naomi Campbell during PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell - Runway in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell's multifaceted career has been a source of substantial income. Her primary sources of income include modeling, acting, music, endorsements, and various business ventures. She is renowned for her prolific runway appearances and has graced the catwalk for renowned designers such as Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaïa, and Isaac Mizrahi. Her modeling career, which began at a young age, has significantly contributed to her wealth.

Also Read: The 10 Highest-Selling Movie Soundtracks of All Time That Transport Listeners Back to Theatres

For each runway show, Naomi Campbell commands an impressive salary of $40,000, a testament to her status as one of the fashion industry's elite models. Her career began to flourish at the age of 15, earning her a coveted spot among the first supermodels, a title shared with luminaries like Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Kate Moss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Also Read: From Selling Real Estate to Influencing Foreign Policy: All About Jared Kushner's Rise and Net Worth

Campbell has been the face of numerous high-profile endorsements, further augmenting her income. She has lent her striking presence to campaigns for leading brands and photographers, including Peter Lindbergh, Herb Ritts, and Bruce Weber.

Naomi Campbell's entrepreneurial spirit extends to various business ventures. She entered music with an R&B pop album and has also authored books, including "Swan" and "Naomi Campbell." She dipped her toes into the perfume industry, releasing 25 fragrances for women in collaboration with Cosmopolitan Cosmetics. In 2019, she secured her first beauty campaign, featuring in advertisements for NARS Cosmetics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Naomi Campbell holds a diverse portfolio of real estate and investments. Her business acumen has enabled her to secure her financial future through prudent investments and lucrative deals. The iconic supermodel boasts an impressive array of luxurious assets that reflect her impeccable taste and extravagant lifestyle.

Her collection of high-end automobiles, including the Porsche Cayenne, purchased at a staggering $260,000 USD, is just a glimpse of her opulent garage. This runway queen's penchant for collecting lavish possessions extends beyond cars, as she treasures a McLaren GT, Land Rover Discovery, Lamborghini Huracan, Tesla Model X, Bentley Bentayga, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. Naomi Campbell's affinity for collecting these exquisite assets is a testament to her penchant for the finer things in life, elevating her status as a true style icon.

2021 $76 Million 2022 $83 Million 2023 $90 Million

Instagram 15.6M followers Facebook 2.5M followers Twitter 714K Followers

Naomi Campbell has had her share of high-profile relationships, including with actor Robert DeNiro, boxer Mike Tyson, and Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin. She was briefly engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and later to Flavio Briatore, the head of Formula One racing. In 2017, Campbell reportedly began a relationship with Egyptian millionaire Louis C. Camilleri.

Naomi Campbell at the 76th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Throughout her career, Naomi Campbell has struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction. In 1999, she sought treatment for her addiction. In 2002, she successfully sued the "Daily Mirror" for publishing a photograph of her leaving a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, citing a breach of confidentiality.

What is Naomi Campbell's primary source of income?

Naomi Campbell's primary source of income is her modeling career, where she commands a substantial fee per runway show.

What other ventures has Naomi Campbell been involved in?

In addition to modeling, Naomi Campbell has ventured into music, acting, writing, fragrance endorsements, and beauty campaigns.

Has Naomi Campbell received any awards or recognition in her career?

While Naomi Campbell has not received specific awards, she is widely recognized as one of the pioneering supermodels who reshaped the fashion industry, particularly for models of African descent.

More from MARKETREALIST

Remember McDreamy From 'Grey's Anatomy'? A Look At Patrick Dempsey's Net Worth?

She Once Said She Wouldn't Get Out of Bed For Less Than $10,000 A Day; What is '90s Supermodel Linda Evangelista's Net Worth Now?