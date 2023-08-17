From ‘That '70s Show’ To Voicing Meg on 'Family Guy', Mila Kunis Added a Lot of Zeros To Her Net Worth

Name Mila Kunis Net Worth $75 million Salary $2 million Annual Income $11 million Sources of income Acting, Endorsements DOB August 14, 1983 Age 40 years Gender Female Nationality American/Ukrainian Profession Actor/Voice artist

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are going to welcome "strangers" to stay at their beachfront guest house. Her husband, Ashton Kutcher, announced on social media that the couple has partnered with Airbnb to make their guest home available to lucky guests who will get to spend a day with the celebrity couple, free of cost. The opportunity to book the property opened on Wednesday at 10 am PST.

It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds! Bookings open tomorrow on @airbnb at 10am PST #airbnbpartner https://t.co/QEe7GhCWPp pic.twitter.com/RKXiCWH2Gs — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 15, 2023

Given that Mila Kunis has a net worth of $75 million as of 2023, it is unlikely that she will ever need to put her house on Airbnb to make money.

Kunis is best known for her appearance at “That '70s Show” and she made a ton of money from the show. According to a Cosmopolitan report, Kunis made nearly $250,000 to $300,000 per episode which in total comes out to be $6 to 8 million per season.

Kunis has popularly worked as one of the principal voice actors on the animated show “Family Guy”. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she earned $100,000 per episode which works out to around $2 million per year. She also made additional income from royalties from the sale of DVDs, merchandise, and syndication deals.

Kunis, earned $11 Million in 2013 alone, as she starred in two major movies, “Ted” and “Oz: The Great and Powerful” and she made another $11 million in 2016, a large part of which came from brand deals with Gemfields jewelry and Jim Beam, according to Forbes.

In 2002, Kunis bought a $540,000 condo in West Hollywood and later in 2008, she bought a $2.9 million home in the Laurel Canyon area of LA as per Celebrity Net Worth. In May 2014, she along with her husband Aston Kutcher paid $10.2 million for a home in Beverly Hills which they sold for $10.35 million in January 2022.

The couple then bought the $10 million beachfront home in Carpinteria, California, near Santa Barbara, in 2017, which they are offering on Airbnb as a promotional deal. The property includes two houses spread which in total encompass 3,100 square feet of interior living space. However, it is reported that the primary home for the couple has been 6-acre property in Beverly Hills as per Architectural Digest.

Fun fact: Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) and Mila Kunis have the sustainable L.A. farmhouse of your dreams (and ours, too, for the record).



The design-obsessed couple gave us a tour of their six-acre property for the cover of our June issue: https://t.co/DDOzrGEiSr pic.twitter.com/5LS1WPYu7c — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) May 18, 2021

2022 $77 Million 2021 $70 Million 2020 $59 Million 2019 $50 Million

Mila Kunis was in a high-profile relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin in 2002. The couple split on good terms in 2011 and in 2012, Kunis began dating Ashton Kutcher whom she married in 2015. The couple has two children together.

Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

2014 MTV Movie Award: Best Villain for “Oz - The Great and Powerful”

2016 CinemaCon Award: Female Stars of the Year for “Bad Moms”

2017Jupiter Award: Best International Actress for “Bad Moms”

What is Mila Kunis Net Worth?

Mila Kunis’ net worth is $75 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

What is Mila Kunis’ nationality?

American, but she was born in Ukraine.

What is Mila Kunis’ age?

Mila Kunis is 40 years old.

What is Mila Kunis most famous for?

Mila Kunis is mostly known for playing Jackie Burkhart on “That '70s Show (1998)” and as the voice of the character “Med Griffin” on the animated sitcom “Family Guy (1999)”.

What is Mila Kunis salary?

Mila Kunis’s annual income is estimated to be $12 million.

