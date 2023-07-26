Margot Robbie, the talented Australian actress, has become a prominent figure in Hollywood, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. As of 2023, CelebrityNetWorth estimates her net worth at an impressive $40 million. Robbie's journey to success is marked by her determination, hard work, and passion for acting. Born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, she faced early challenges, being raised by a single mother. However, her determination to support her family and pursue her dreams led her to explore various opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Robbie's acting career took off in Australia with roles in films like ICU and Vigilante. However, it was her move to the United States that truly catapulted her into the limelight. Her breakthrough performances in acclaimed movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Through her versatile portrayals of different characters, Robbie showcased her acting prowess, solidifying her position as a rising star in Hollywood.

Image Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Between 2018 and 2019, Margot Robbie's earnings reached an astounding $24 million, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the world during that period. Apart from her acting income, she actively engaged in various brand endorsements and deals, further boosting her financial standing. Robbie became the face of Calvin Klein's Deep Euphoria fragrance and endorsed Nissan's line of electric vehicles. In 2018, she was appointed as the brand ambassador for Chanel, a prestigious luxury fashion brand.

Fun fact: Margot Elise Robbie displayed her business acumen as a child growing up in Queensland (northeastern Australia) by deciding to sell her brother’s old toys from the sidewalk outside her family home, per El Pais.

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Moreover, Robbie ventured into the world of production and established the production company LuckyChap Entertainment alongside her husband, Tom Ackerly. The company has successfully produced several noteworthy projects, including I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman, demonstrating Robbie's business sense and adding to her net worth. Her $12.5 million salary in Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) made her one of the highest-paid actresses—a huge leap from her less than half a million dollar pay in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Beyond her engagements in the film industry, Margot Robbie has proven her savvy in the real estate market. She has made several substantial property investments both in Los Angeles and her home country, Australia. In 2017, Robbie purchased a property in the desirable Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.73 million. The following year, she acquired another property in Los Angeles for $950,000, which she listed for sale in 2020 for $1.2 million. Robbie's real estate interests are not confined to the U.S., and in 2019, she invested in two homes within the same building on Australia's picturesque Gold Coast, demonstrating her commitment to her family and her homeland.

Image Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Moreover, the actress indulged in a luxurious home in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, spending $5 million on a compound, highlighting her penchant for stylish and comfortable living. Additionally, Robbie made an investment in a Hollywood Hills property, which she smartly leases out for passive income.

Aside from her impressive financial accomplishments, Margot Robbie is also known for her philanthropic endeavors and dedication to social causes. She has actively supported various charitable organizations, including those focused on environmental conservation, women's empowerment, and children's welfare. In 2021, Robbie received the RAD Impact Award after working in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which recognizes people with tangible impacts. This award is shared with the recipient's charity of choice and Robbie chose Youngcare, an organization that supports people with disabilities in Australia to lead independent lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

"Of course, I’m ambitious. My career motivates me. I came to the United States with a plan, and I’m always looking ahead,” Robbie shared about herself with El Pais.

