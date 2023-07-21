Margot Robbie, the talented and versatile Australian actor, has been making waves in Hollywood since her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street. Known for her exceptional performances and diverse filmography, Robbie has steadily climbed the ranks to become one of the industry's most sought-after stars. With her recent starring role in the highly-anticipated Barbie, Robbie's net worth received a massive boost, making her one of the wealthiest actors in the business.

Margot Elise Robbie, born on July 2, 1990, in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, is an Academy Award-nominated actor with an impressive list of accomplishments. She first caught the public's attention in the TV soap opera Neighbours and later gained international recognition with her role as Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street. Since then, Robbie has portrayed a wide array of characters, from the beloved Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad to the real-life figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. Her performances have earned her multiple award nominations and critical acclaim.

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Growing up in Gold Coast, Australia, Robbie developed a passion for drama in high school, leading her to pursue a career in acting. After landing a role on the kids' show The Elephant Princess, she garnered attention and eventually secured a part in the long-running TV soap opera, Neighbours. Despite initial doubts about her audition, Robbie impressed audiences with her portrayal of Donna Freedman, and her character became a fan favorite.

Margot Robbie's big break in Hollywood came when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. Her mesmerizing performance as Naomi earned her widespread recognition and opened doors to more significant opportunities. From there, she appeared in various movies, including Focus, The Legend of Tarzan, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, further solidifying her status as a versatile and talented actor.

Image Source: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

One of Robbie's most iconic roles is that of the wild and unpredictable Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Her portrayal of the psychopathic anti-heroine garnered praise and immense popularity among fans. Robbie reprised her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, showcasing her commitment to the character and her ability to bring depth to even the most eccentric roles.

Image Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In the 2017 biographical sports mockumentary I, Tonya. Robbie's dedication to recreating Tonya Harding's gestures and skating routines coupled with her nuanced performance earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Actress. The movie also marked the first release for her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment which focuses on female-led stories in the entertainment industry.

Recent Movies: 'Amsterdam', 'Babylon', and 'Asteroid City'

Robbie's star power continued to shine in recent years with notable roles in films like Birds of Prey, Amsterdam, Babylon and Asteroid City. Each project demonstrated her versatility as an actor and her ability to take on challenging and diverse roles.

Image Source: GettyImages/Monica Schipper

Starring in 'Barbie'

One of the most highly-anticipated projects in Robbie's career is the Greta Gerwig–directed Barbie movie, which releases on July 21, 2023, and is expected to be a major success at the box office. In the film, Robbie plays the iconic Barbie, who experiences an existential crisis, leading her to leave Barbie Land and venture into the real world. The star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Ken and various other Hollywood heavyweights in different iterations of the Ken doll.

Marital life

In 2016, Robbie married Tom Ackerley, whom she met on the set of Suite Francaise. The couple is happily married and they continue to support each other in their respective careers.

Image Source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Margot Robbie's incredible talent and dedication to her craft have undoubtedly paid off. Thanks to her starring role in "Barbie," she earned a salary of $12.5 million, contributing to her estimated net worth of $40 million, per Variety. With her career soaring to new heights, Robbie's net worth is likely to keep increasing in the coming years.

