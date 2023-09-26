What Is 4-Time Grammy Winner Lenny Kravitz's Net Worth?

Name Lenny Kravitz Net worth $90 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Acting, Producing, Fashion DOB 26 May 1964 Age 59 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession singer-songwriter and actor

Also Read: What Was Legendary Talk Show Host Larry King's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor and record producer Lenny Kravitz has a net worth of $90 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In his decades-long career, Kravitz has won four Grammys and released several hit albums. Even his debut album "Let Love Rule, (1989)" went Gold in several countries, including the US. He has also appeared in several films and television projects, such as "Precious" (2009), "The Hunger Games" (2012), and more.

Lenny Kravitz near his Malibu home | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

Recently, the “Fly Away” artist made his debut on TikTok bringing back his viral mega scarf. Kravitz wore his giant brown scarf which first featured in viral paparazzi photos over a decade ago. At the time, Kravitz was out running errands when he was captured wearing the scarf which quickly turned into a viral meme. He brought it back on his Tik Tok debut to officially declare that it's fall and everyone should get their coziest clothing out.

The Big Scarf 2.0

TikTok @LennyKravitz



📸: Mia Ross pic.twitter.com/3GPsdvvwG0 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2023

Also Read: Vince Carter Has Had The Longest Career In NBA; What Is His Net Worth?

Kravitz has different sources of income, but the bulk of his wealth comes from his music career. He has released 11 studio albums and sold over 40 million records worldwide. He has also worked as a music producer, songwriter, fashion designer, and actor.

Also Read: What Is Reggae Star Shaggy's Net Worth?

While it is not known exactly how much Kravitz has earned from his music, he was once listed as one of the highest-paid music artists of all time by Forbes.

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

According to Parade, Kravitz reportedly earns $35 million per year, however, this has not been verified. Kravitz’s fees for various events are in the range from $750,000 to $999,998, as per celebritytalent.net.

Kravitz has also appeared in major movie roles, including “Shotgun Wedding”, “Precious” and “The Hunger Games” franchise. He has also appeared in TV roles in series like “Better Things” and “Star”.

Kravitz paid $9 million for a 12,000 square foot mansion featuring 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms in Miami in 2001. He sold the property in 2005 for a whopping $14.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He also owned a Manhattan duplex penthouse, which he sold to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz for $14.995 million in 2010. He has also owned homes in Paris, Brazil, the Bahamas, and New Orleans.

Kravitz owns several cars but he is closely associated with Cadillacs, as he has collaborated with the brand. As per Vanity Fair, Kravitz built out a futuristic $300,000 electric Cadillac zero-emissions Celestiq sedan in 2022.

Kravitz met actress Lisa Bonet at a New Edition concert and they started dating after two years of friendship. He then moved in with Bonet and got married in Las Vegas in 1987. They welcomed their daughter Zoë on December 1, 1988. Zoë has grown up to be a successful actress.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz at Entertainment Weekly's Party | Getty Images | Photo by Alexandra Wyman

Kravitz and Bonet divorced in 1993 after which he dated singer Vanessa Paradis. In the early 2000s, he was reportedly engaged to model Adriana Lima and actress Nicole Kidman.

2002 Grammy: Best Male Rock Vocal Performance For "Dig In"

2001 Grammy: Best Male Rock Vocal Performance For "Again"

2000 Grammy: Best Male Rock Vocal Performance For the song "American Woman"

1999 Grammy: Best Male Rock Vocal Performance For "Fly Away"

2002 American Music Award: Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist

1993 MTV VMA: Best Male Video For “Are You Gonna Go My Way”

2011 Received France's highest honor and became an Officer of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

How old is Lenny Kravitz?

Lenny Kravitz is 59 years old.

Is Lenny Kravitz in a relationship now?

As per Stylecaster, Lenny Kravitz is currently single.

Why is Lenny Kravitz so famous?

Lenny Kravitz is best known for his hit albums 'Let Love Rule,' 'Mama Said' and 'Are You Gonna Go My Way. ' He has won four Grammy Awards and appeared in films like “Precious” and “The Hunger Games.”

What is Lenny Kravitz’s Net Worth?

Lenny Kravitz has a net worth of $90 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon's Net Worth?

What Is 'Mr. Big' Chris Noth's Net Worth?