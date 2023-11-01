What Is Oscar-Winning Actor Jon Voight's Net Worth?

Name Jon Voight Net worth $55 million Sources of income Acting DOB December 29, 1938 Age 84 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Also Read: 'Lord of the Rings' Star Andy Serkis Breathes Life Into CGI Characters; Here's His Net Worth

Renowned actor Jon Voight has an estimated net worth of $55 million as of October 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He began his acting career on TV, before doing hit films such as “Midnight Cowboy,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Anaconda” and others. He then delivered his Oscar-winning performance in “Coming Home”.

Jon Voight at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Career in TV and Broadway

Also Read: What Is ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson’s Net Worth?

Voight's career in entertainment began with TV roles in the 1960s. His notable early appearances include shows like “Gunsmoke.” He then established himself in the industry with shows like “Naked City,” “The Defenders,” “Twelve O'Clock High” and “Cimarron Strip.” He also gave memorable Broadway performances in plays like “A View From the Bridge.” Voight also gained critical acclaim for playing Stanley Kowalski in the play “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

In the '90s, he also appeared in made-for-TV movies and in an episode of “Seinfeld” in which he played himself. He also gained notoriety for playing the antagonist in the seventh season of “24” and appeared in the TV series “Ray Donovan” in 2013.

Also Read: OJ Simpson's Fall From Grace Was as Spectacular as His Rise to NFL Stardom; Here's His Net Worth

Career in films

Voight made his film debut in 1967 with a comedic role in “Fearless Frank,” and then appeared in the Western “Hour of the Gun.” However, Voight’s big break came with a role in “Midnight Cowboy,” winning him an Oscar nomination while the film won an Oscar in the Best Picture category, becoming the only X-rated film to ever accomplish this. The film was also a box office success, grossing almost $45 million on a $3.2 million budget.

He then appeared in several leading roles through the 70s and appeared in movies like “Catch-22,” “The Revolutionary,” “Deliverance,” “The All-American Boy,” “Conrack,” “The Odessa File,” and “End of the Game.” His next famous performance came in “Coming Home” for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor. In the 80s, Voight appeared in films like “Lookin' to Get Out,” “Table for Five,” “Desert Bloom,” and “Runaway Train”, which won him another Oscar nomination.

In the 90s, he appeared in globally hit films such as “Heat” and the original “Mission: Impossible" film alongside Tom Cruise. He also starred in other successful films such as “Anaconda” and “Rainmaker.” He then appeared as an antagonist in “Enemy of the State” and in the films “The General” and “Varsity Blues.”

Tom Cruise and Jon Voight in a scene from the film "Mission: Impossible" | Getty Images | Photo by Murray Close

In the 2000s, Voight appeared in the World War Two movies “Pearl Harbor” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” alongside his daughter, Angelina Jolie. He then appeared in “Zoolander” and gained critical acclaim for his role in “Ali.” He further appeared in films like “National Treasure,” “Glory Road,” and “Transformers.”

Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 1998 premiere of "Playing by Heart" | Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Voight purchased a $1.3 million, 3.3-acre property in Beverly Hills in 1995. The gated property features a large yard among other luxurious amenities. Decades later, he listed the property for sale with an asking price of $19.75 million in 2019.

Instagram 24.3K Twitter 813.6K Facebook 546K

Voight married actress Lauri Peters in 1962 after they appeared in a Broadway play together. The two divorced in 1967. Voight then married actress Marcheline Bertrand in 1971, and they had two children before divorcing in 1980. Their two children, Angelina Jolie and James Haven, also became actors. Since then, Voight has dated several celebrities but never remarried.

Jon Voight and his then-wife, actor Marcheline Bertrand | Getty Images | Photo by Frank Edwards

Voight is also a vocal supporter of the Republican party and former President Donald Trump. Voight had endorsed Trump when he won the elections and even called him the best President since Abraham Lincoln.

1979 Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Coming Home”

1970 Oscar Nomination: Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Midnight Cowboy”

1986 Oscar Nomination: Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Runaway Train”

2002 Oscar Nomination: Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “Ali”

1970 BAFTA Film Award: Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles for “Midnight Cowboy”

1978 Cannes Film Festival: Best Actor for “Coming Home”

2014 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for “Ray Donovan”

1986 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Runaway Train”

1979 Golden Globe: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Coming Home”

1970 Golden Globe: Most Promising Newcomer – Male for “Midnight Cowboy”

1978 NYFCC Award: Best Actor for “Coming Home”

1969 NYFCC Award: Best Actor for “Midnight Cowboy”

Who is Angelina Jolie's real dad?

Angelina Jolie was born to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand.

Do John Voight and Angelina Jolie get along?

As per reports, John Voight and Angelina Jolie had completely cut off contact.

What is John Voight’s net worth?

Jon Voight has an estimated net worth of $55 million as of October 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega's Net Worth?

From Marriage With Imran Khan to Production and Screenwriting: Jemima Khan's Journey and Net Worth