What is Jason Giambi’s net worth?

Name Jason Giambi Net worth $50 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Baseball, Endorsements DOB January 8, 1971 Age 52 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Former Professional Baseball Player

Retired professional baseball player Jason Giambi has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Giambi was once a top hitter in Major League Baseball (MLB) and has played for teams like the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, and Cleveland Indians. He is also known for being the older brother of late MLB player Jeremy Giambi.

Jason Giambi #25 of the New York Yankees hits a home run | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Dunn

Career in Baseball

During his college career, Giambi played for the Long Beach State 49ers baseball team. He also took part in the US national baseball team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, finishing fourth. In 1992, Giambi was the 58th overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft, by the Oakland Athletics. He started in the minor leagues and finally made his big league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1995. He became the AL MVP in 2000 and went on to become a five-time All-Star (2000-2004), leading the American League in walks four times. He also won the Silver Slugger Award twice in 2001, and 2002 and was named the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2005.

Jason Giambi of the Oakland Athletics during a game | Getty Images | Photo by Jed Jacobsohn

After a short stint with the New York Yankees, he returned with the A's and then ended his career with the Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Indians. In 2004, Giambi admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs and steroids throughout his career. He soon lost endorsement deals.

In 2015, Giambi ended his career with a .277 batting average, 2,010 hits, 440 home runs, and 1,441 runs batted in. He was later inducted into the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame.

Contracts

Giambi signed a three-year, $9.3 million deal in 1999, with the Oakland Athletics. In 2002, he moved to the New York Yankees, signing a seven-year, $120 million mega contract. He further earned a $17 million signing bonus and made $17.14 million as an average annual salary. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Giambi has earned over $139.5 million in baseball salary alone.

In 2004, Giambi bought a lavish property in Anthem Country Club for about $1.35 million. He listed the home for sale in 2018, and sold it for $1.055 million, after 14 years of ownership, as per the LA Times. The 3,962 square feet home features custom woodwork a fireplace, and a center-island kitchen.

Giani also put his sunny hilltop mansion in Cabo, Mexico for sale through auction in 2019. The home was listed for $10.7 million with the Los Cabos affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty. The Hacienda-style residence features a Zen fountain and a two-level freeform pool, per Barrons.

Giambi co-owns the property with another investor, and he had been renting it out for over $5,000 per night, according to short-term rental site VRBO.

Giambi married Kristian, designer and owner of lingerie company Brulee, in February 2002. They have three children.

2000 Most Valuable Player Award (BBWAA)

2001 The Silver Slugger Award (American League)

2002 The Silver Slugger Award (American League)

2005 Comeback Player of the Year Award (MLB)

2005 Comeback Player of the Year Award (Player's Choice)

How old is Jason Giambi?

Jason Giambi is 52 years old.

Does Jason Giambi have kids?

Jason Giambi has three children with wife Kristian Rice.

When did Jason Giambi retire?

Jason Giambi retired in February 2015.

What is Jason Giambi’s net worth?

Jason Giambi has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of August, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

