She Bowed Out of Politics To Prioritize Her Family; What Is Ivanka Trump’s Net Worth?

Name Ivanka Trump Net worth $800 Million (combined with husband Jared Kushner) Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business ventures, assets DOB 30 October 1981 Age 41 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Businesswoman/Author

American businesswoman, writer, former model, and daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has a combined net worth of $800 million with her husband Jared Kushner, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But Ivanka Trump's net worth alone is estimated to be $300 million.

Last year, Ivanka Trump decided to quit politics and not actively join her father’s bid to retake the White House in 2024. She said at the time that she had chosen “to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family”.

Ivanka Trump is one of Donald Trump's three children from his first marriage with Ivana Trump Getty Images | Sean Gallup

Recently, the couple was spotted at their under-construction Miami Mansion, amid Donald Trump’s legal woes.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner disclosed their income in 2017 when they started working for the government as Donald Trump’s advisors. As per their disclosure, the two had a combined income of $135 million from their ventures and assets. In 2018, Ivanka Trump’s reported income was $8,700,000, as per The Richest.

Ivanka with Jared Kushner, Getty Images | Michael Reynolds

Later in 2019, she made vast amounts of money from various sources. She was paid $263,500 as part of the advance payment from Penguin Random House for her book “Women Who Work”. She received $4 million as salary from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, as per NBC News.

The 2017 disclosure showed that the couple were the beneficiaries of a $740 million real estate and investment business. Her 2018 disclosure showed that she had $55 million worth of assets and $5 million in earnings from a trust that is valued at more than $50 million. She also owns 7.5% of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Getty Images | Photo by Gabriella Demczuk

The couple bought mansion lot for $24-$30 million on an ultra-exclusive private island in Miami called Indian Creek. The island commonly referred to as the "Billionaire Bunker" is extremely exclusive as people need written permission to visit the island. It has 14 police officers for roughly 40 full-time residents, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Other popular personalities living on the island are Beyonce, Jay-Z, NFL coach Don Shula, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

The couple are renovating the place and the forlorn estate has been transformed into a palace with lush formal gardens. Recently, the couple visited the property to take an account of the ongoing construction work.

Currently, they are reportedly residing in a luxury apartment in nearby Surfside, as they transition from political pursuits to their personal and business endeavors.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner started dating in 2005 and briefly broke up in 2008. However, the couple got back together and married in 2009. They have three children together.

The Trump-Kushner family Getty Images | Alex Edelman

Ivanka Trump had previously been in relationships with Greg Hersch, an investment banker, and James "Bingo" Gubelmann.

How old is Ivanka Trump?

Ivanka Trump is 41 years old.

How is Ivanka Trump related to Donald Trump?

Ivanka is one of Donald Trump's three eldest children, from his first marriage with Ivana Trump.

What is Ivanka Trump’s net worth?

Ivanka Trump is an American businesswoman, writer, heiress, and former model who has a combined net worth with her husband Jared Kushner of $800 million.

How did Ivanka Trump get famous?

Ivanka initially worked as a model and has appeared in several advertisements promoting the Trump Organization. She joined the Trump Organization in an executive position and aslo launched her jewelry, shoe, and apparel lines.

