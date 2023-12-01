What Is Billionaire Henry Kravis' Net Worth?

Name Henry Kravis Net worth $11.3 Billion Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business Ventures DOB January 6, 1944 Age 79 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Investor, Business Executive

Businessman and investor Henry Kravis has an estimated net worth of $11.3 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Kravis earned the majority of his fortune being the co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR), a multinational private equity firm specializing in leveraged buyouts. Kravis co-founded the firm in 1976 with his business partners Jerome Kohlberg Jr. and George R. Roberts.

Henry Kravis at the MoMA's Mike Nichols screening of "Carnal Knowledge" | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Career with KKR

The global investment firm KKR & Co., had about $510 billion in assets under management, as per Bloomberg. Being the co-founder, most of Kravis' fortune is derived from his career at KKR. Since its founding in 1976, up till 1996, KKR funds returned $33.8 billion in profits, according to filings. As per Bloomberg, KKR probably took 20% of the profit, and the majority of it was split evenly by Kravis and his partner, George Roberts as the co-founder, Jerome Kohlberg, left the firm in 1987.

Henry Kravis at the Park Avenue Armory | Getty Images | Rose Hartman

Under Kravis’s leadership, KKR's influence expanded globally. The firm completed numerous high-profile transactions across various industries including the acquisition of TXU (now Energy Future Holdings), the takeover of Alliance Boots, the purchase of Toys "R" Us, and the notorious leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco. These ventures contributed to the growth of KKR and, consequently, to Henry Kravis's wealth as well.

Kravis contributed $10,000 in capital to start KKR in 1976, the only money he ever put into the business, according to the book "The New Tycoons: Inside the Trillion-Dollar Private Equity Industry That Owns Everything," Bloomberg reported.

KKR became publicly traded in 2010 at a time when Kravis owned 77 million shares in the company directly or via other entities, according to the company's 2022 10-K filing. In late 2013, KKR’s first real estate investment fund closed, raising about $1.2 billion. The firm continued making numerous other investments over the years.

Today, we announced the close of KKR Global Impact Fund II, a $2.8 billion fund dedicated to investing in companies whose products and services contribute measurable progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. #KKRGlobalImpact https://t.co/Svgt6kjils pic.twitter.com/f9X8dSP7E5 — KKR (@KKR_Co) November 6, 2023

In 2017, Kravis and Roberts announced that they would be stepping down from their positions as co-CEOs. They were succeeded by Scott C. Nuttall and Joseph Y. Bae. The succession was completed in 2021 and by the end of that year, KKR had amassed around $675 billion of total enterprise value, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Currently, Kravis serves as the Co-Executive chairman of KKR.

Career in Politics

Kravis is an avid Republican, and he has done fundraising for several presidential candidates including George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and John McCain. He further established the Republican Leadership Council in 1997 with financier Lewis M. Eisenberg. Also, in 2017, he donated $1 million to former President Donald Trump.

Kravis bought a ranch in Colorado called the “Westlands” for about $5.5 million in 1991. He built the property’s sprawling main house, which spans about 19,000 square feet with five bedrooms, a wine cellar, a theater, and an indoor hot tub.

The ranch also features a swimming pool, a four-hole golf course, a tennis court, a helipad with a helicopter hangar, and a carriage house, along with outbuildings for staff, horses, and ranch support facilities.

Billionaire Henry Kravis lists his Colorado ranch for $46 million https://t.co/W0TDTXvzwy pic.twitter.com/eWnXRZtP0d — Forbes (@Forbes) January 28, 2019

The Colorado ranch was listed for sale in 2019 for about $46 million, per Mansion Global. It was quietly scooped up by fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg for $44.79 million. The property is located about an hour’s drive from Aspen. Kravis also owns houses in Palm Beach, Sharon, and Paris, among other places.

2019 $5.5 Billion 2020 $5.2 Billion 2021 $7.3 Billion 2022 $7.7 Billion

Kravis was first married to Hedi Shulman, with whom he shares three children -- Harrison, Robert, and Kimberly. After their divorce, Kravis wed his second wife, socialite and fashion designer Carolyne Roehm in 1985. However, they too divorced in 1993. Kravis then married former columnist and TV personality in Canada, Marie-Josée Drouin, in 1994, and the two are still together.

Henry Kravis and wife Marie-Josee at The Museum of Modern Arts' 38th Annual Party | Getty Images | Photo by Evan Agostini

Philanthropy

Kravis has been involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors including the Kravis Leadership Institute, which he funds at his alma mater Claremont McKenna College. The institute awards the Kravis Prize to exceptional leaders of non-profit organizations. Kravis has also donated $15 million to Mount Sinai Medical Hospital for the establishment of a cardiovascular health center, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Further, he sits on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and chairs the non-profit organization Sponsors for Educational Opportunity.

