What Is ‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey's Net Worth?

Name Halle Bailey Net Worth $3 million Gender Female DOB Mar 27, 2000 Age 23 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actress and singer-songwriter Halle Bailey has a net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She and her sister Chloe Bailey formed the Grammy-nominated music duo Chloe x Halle back in 2011. They also appeared in the "Grown-ish" series from 2018 to 2022. Chloe x Halle released the albums "The Kids Are Alright" in 2018 and "Ungodly Hour" in 2020. Their 2020 single "Do It" went Platinum in the U.S. In 2023, Halle Bailey played the role of Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid." In 2006, Halle Bailey appeared in the movie "Last Holiday" with Queen Latifah and LL Cool J and in the following year, she guest-starred in "Tyler Perry's House of Payne."

While Showbiz Galore suggested that she might have been paid $1.5 million for playing Ariel though some news outlets mentioned a lower amount of $500,000. Despite some complaints about the film featuring a Black Ariel, this role made Halle Bailey famous, especially among young Disney fans. Early reviews of the film were great, with Variety's Jazz Tangcay saying that Halle Bailey did an amazing job. "The Little Mermaid" ranks among the top 10 films of 2023 worldwide, having earned an impressive $570 million at the global box office. Audiences loved it, giving it an A CinemaScore and a high 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Halle and Chloe Bailey teamed up in 2011 to create the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, starting with a YouTube channel where they covered Beyoncé's songs. They gained attention after appearing on "The Ellen Show" in April 2012 and played choir members in the movie "Let It Shine" that year. They won a competition on Radio Disney's "Next Big Thing" in 2013 and performed on the Disney Channel's "Austin & Ally." They released an EP called "Uncovered" in 2013. Their big break came in 2016 when they signed with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, opened for Beyoncé on her Formation World Tour, and released the EP "Sugar Symphony."

Beyoncé was so impressed by Chlöe x Halle's YouTube covers that her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, offered the talented sisters a 5-year, six-album contract worth $1 million, per StyleCaster. Additionally, they likely earned decent paychecks from touring with Beyoncé in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, the duo also contributed to Michelle Obama's charity song "This Is for My Girls" and were invited to perform at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The duo had the thrilling experience of joining Beyoncé in her widely popular "Lemonade" visual album.

Halle Bailey recently moved into her first solo apartment in Los Angeles after finishing her work on "The Little Mermaid." Her apartment is in the same building as her sister Chlöe's which makes them neighbors and offers a convenient balance of togetherness and personal space. Halle Bailey lives in her new apartment with her cat Poseidon. Halle Bailey has a close-knit family, including her older sister, Ski, and younger brother, Branson.

Halle Bailey follows a vegan lifestyle and finds joy in activities like running, swimming, and biking. She also crafts beaded jewelry, which she started selling on Etsy in 2021. In May of that year, she welcomed a cat into her life, giving it the name Poseidon. In Greek mythology, Poseidon is the father of Triton, just like King Triton in "The Little Mermaid." In 2022, Halle Bailey began a relationship with rapper DDG.

Halle Bailey got an NAACP Image Award nomination in 2020 for "Grown-ish." Chloe x Halle scored five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist (2019) and others for their music. They also won the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music event in 2020. Additionally, they received five NAACP Image Award nominations, and Chloe x Halle has been nominated for awards from the BET Awards, "Soul Train" Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Is Halle Bailey in a relationship?

Halle is currently in a relationship with American rapper and singer-songwriter, Darryl Dwayne Granberry.

Are Halle and Chloe Bailey twins?

Halle and Chloe Bailey are not twins even though they look alike.

How much did Halle Bailey make for "The Little Mermaid"?

Halle Bailey reportedly received over $1.5 million for portraying Ariel, the iconic red-headed mermaid in "The Little Mermaid."



