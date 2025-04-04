ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch

The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the expert appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the expert appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Guests coming to "Antiques Roadshow" make things entertaining with reactions after realizing the real value of the items in their possession. Some of them are simply surprised, while many even break down and struggle to find their balance after appraisals. Experts are the ones making the revelations that surprise people, but sometimes, they're the ones who are stunned by artifacts that they come across. When a man brought a diamond brooch with a rare 'Kashmir Sapphire' in the middle, the expert did not shy away from sharing an astonishing appraisal, although he had to get a lab test done to confirm its authenticity.

Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert, the item and the guest on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared that he got the diamond brooch from a safety deposit box belonging to his father, and it was part of their family's estate. "We had to open it [the safety deposit box] when he passed. We actually had to, someone had to drill it open, and we found a bunch of jewelry that I had never seen before," he shared.

The guest further added that he believed it was his grandmother's jewelry and it was probably from Germany. "My family on both sides left Germany in the '30s in a kind of a hurry. And I believe, because of some of the other jewelry that was there, like a pocket watch, which I knew came from Germany. I believe this was from Germany as well," he explained.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The show's expert, John Colasacco, then took over to explain the significance of the item. "When I first saw this pin, there's something about how the light just hits that center stone and makes you go, 'Whoa,'" he exclaimed. When he asked the guest if he knew anything about it, the guest said his wife told him that it looked like a sapphire. The appraiser confirmed that it was a sapphire, but it wasn't just any sapphire. "It's the kind of sapphire that, in the jewelry industry, we prize very, very much because, in my opinion, that color suggests that it's a sapphire from the Kashmir origin," Colassaco explained. He added that in about 1880, a huge deposit of the precious gem was unearthed in the Himalayas region by a landslide, and by about 1887, the mine was depleted.

Screenshots showing the expert talking about the Kashmir Sapphire (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the expert talking about the Kashmir Sapphire (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"So, these sapphires are quite rare. We can't know for sure without a laboratory report," he noted. The appraiser explained that the labs take "a very high-quality, close-up, in-depth imaging of these stones" to compare them to the known samples from the area, hence, they can tell with some certainty where they came from. However, the expert noted that he could tell that the stone was from Kashmir by looking at the way light refracted off its surface. "I would date the pin to about 1915. I think it's a classic art deco style with the Greek key and beautiful rose-cut diamonds," he explained, after looking at the other details of the brooch. He then noted that the metal was platinum-topped 14-karat gold and that one of the stones was missing and replacing it wouldn't be inexpensive.

Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the item (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

However, he suggested that the item weighed about a carat, so it would be of some value. Getting down to the numbers, he estimated that the item would be worth in the $15,000 to $20,000 range at an auction. "Oh, my goodness. I guess we're gonna have to reopen the estate. I'm gonna have to divide this three ways," the guest replied. 

 

However, the expert had a warning in store for the guest. "Well, if the sapphire is not from Kashmir, I would still say in the $5,000 to $7,000 ballpark," he noted. Thus, if the reports came negative, the item would lose half its value.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
11 hours ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
13 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
16 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
The old painting turned out to be an early piece from the renowned artist David Hockney.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
Fans were shocked to see how the player couldn't solve one of the easiest puzzles in the show's history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
The company, Scholly, entered the Shark Tank Hall of Fame as it gave a 60x return years later.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
NEWS
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
The host was baffled by the goof up that the contestant made between two words.
3 days ago
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
Whatever the host was expecting, it was far away from what the contestant said on national TV.
3 days ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
NEWS
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
The guest was surprised to learn more about the item he had actually found on the street for free.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
After going through everything on the board, the player left Harvey in hysterics with his answer.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
As it so turned out, the weird-looking floor lamp was a piece from a very famous studio.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
5 days ago