MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life

In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.

While the NBA and MLB legends like Gary Payton and Pedro Martinez have produced some of the greatest moments in sports history, they have also propagated one of the funniest moments on "Celebrity Family Feud." While they are one of the greats in their games, it seems like they aren't great with rhyming words. In one special episode, they made the show's host, Steve Harvey, roll with laughter on the floor with their funny rhyming schemes.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the responses (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/ABC)

Harvey nearly passed out with laughter

In the special episode, Harvey was playing the game with the team of MLB legends and NBA Hall of Famers featuring some of the greats from the two sports. For the face-off, he called on World Series Champion Kevin Millar and Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton to the podium to answer a simple rhyming question: "Name a Word That Rhymes With Yummy".

Payton was the first to hit the buzzer, and without much thinking, he answered with "Hummy." Harvey immediately burst into laughter as the contestant realized that it wasn't really a word. The host then went on to mock the NBA legend by imitating the way he answered the question. As expected, the response did not show up on the board, and the turn went to Millar.

Screenshot showing everyone laughing at Payton's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/ABC)

Millar picked up the pieces and came up with the top answer, "Tummy." He chose to play the question, and it was the turn for the other MLB legends to try their hand at the rhyme. The next in line was Martinez, who had to come up with another rhyme. Following in the footsteps of Payton, he too came up with a bizarre answer: "Miami". At this point Harvey completely lost it as he wandered across the stage, laughing out loud. "Thank you for coming! Welcome to Miami! It rhymes with Yummy!" the host yelled, making everyone laugh. Harvey then looked to the board and said, "Welcome to Miami," and a big red X showed up on the board, indicating the team's first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking Pedro's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud/ABC)

Harvey did not let the player go as he continued to make fun of the answer. "Pedro, let me tell you something. Your ass finna be on YouTube!" he said to the player. While Martinez couldn't come up with the perfect rhyme in the initial round of the show, he later redeemed himself in the Fast Money round as his team won the game.

In the final round, the team nominated him as the first player to take on the five questions and win some points for charity. While he messed up a couple of questions and missed one out of the five, he aced another rhyming question: "Name something that rhymes with treasure," with the top answer being "Pleasure."

However, in the end, he could fetch only 87 points, leaving Prince Fielder with the task of getting the remaining 113 points. Fielder took on the question with 25 seconds on the clock and went on to answer the first three questions right off the bat. However, he missed out on the rhyming question; thus, he relied on only four responses to get the remaining points.

Astonishingly, Fielder came up with several number 1 answers, and the team came very close to getting 200 points. With one response left, they needed 59 points to get to the mark. As Harvey revealed the final answer, the team missed out on winning by just one point.